Landslides kill 30 as floods wreak havoc in Jammu

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered deadly landslides and severe flooding in northern India's Jammu region, killing at least 30 people on a famous pilgrimage route.

The deluge has prompted officials to issue stay-at-home warnings and close schools.

The latest casualty count comes after a landslide near the Vaishno Devi temple on Tuesday, part of a pilgrimage route.

This is the latest tragedy in the Himalayan region, following an earlier landslide in Kashmir's Kishtwar district that left 60 dead and 200 missing last week.

Officials in the Jammu district reported that the Tawi, Chenab, and Basantar rivers have swollen above their danger levels, causing widespread flooding in low-lying areas.

The region received a record 368mm of rainfall on Tuesday alone.

Authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions, and Omar Abdullah, a local legislator, stated that officials are working to restore telecommunication services, which have been severely disrupted.

