Over 2,000 people evacuated due to floods in Shan State

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Heavy rainfall across three townships in Shan State—Yatsauk, Aungban, and Kalaw—triggered widespread flooding, forcing authorities to evacuate more than 2,000 people, according to Myanmar’s Fire Services Department.

In Yatsauk Township, torrential rains on July 28 caused the Zawgyi stream to overflow, flooding Zawgyi and Utta wards. Firefighters deployed rescue teams using fire trucks and boats, relocating 184 people from 42 households to a nearby sports hall.

Earlier that morning, severe rain hit Aungban Township, causing floods in Wards 3 and 4. Firefighters evacuated 41 people from 18 homes to a local monastery.

Kalaw Township also experienced flash floods following intense rainfall and runoff. The Kalaw stream overflowed, inundating Wards 2, 3, and 4. Rescue operations moved over 1,976 people from 333 homes to the residences of relatives and safer areas.

