Some Myanmar workers in Thailand beaten after being mistaken for Cambodians amid Thai-Cambodian tensions; caution urged

The clashes, which took place near two monasteries on the border between Surin Province, Thailand, and Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, have led to both sides blaming each other for the shooting.

Thailand attacked two Cambodian military bases using F-16 fighter jets on July 24, according to Thai reports.

The Cambodian side also fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers.

The fighting intensified on July 25, with Thai news reports saying that up to 100,000 people had been displaced on the Thai side.

The Thai Health Ministry said 138,000 people living in border areas had been displaced, with 14 civilians and one soldier killed and 46 others injured, including 15 soldiers.

Meanwhile, in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province, a 70-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in heavy artillery fire.

“We tried to negotiate as neighbours. But now we have instructed the Thai military to respond as needed,” said acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

“If the situation worsens, it could lead to a war. But so far, the fighting has been limited,” he told reporters in Bangkok.