Some Myanmar workers in Thailand beaten after being mistaken for Cambodians amid Thai-Cambodian tensions; caution urged

The clashes, which took place near two monasteries on the border between Surin Province, Thailand, and Oddar Meanchey Province, Cambodia, have led to both sides blaming each other for the shooting.
Thailand attacked two Cambodian military bases using F-16 fighter jets on July 24, according to Thai reports.
The Cambodian side also fired rockets and multiple rocket launchers.
The fighting intensified on July 25, with Thai news reports saying that up to 100,000 people had been displaced on the Thai side.
The Thai Health Ministry said 138,000 people living in border areas had been displaced, with 14 civilians and one soldier killed and 46 others injured, including 15 soldiers.
Meanwhile, in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province, a 70-year-old man was killed and five others were wounded in heavy artillery fire.
“We tried to negotiate as neighbours. But now we have instructed the Thai military to respond as needed,” said acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.
“If the situation worsens, it could lead to a war. But so far, the fighting has been limited,” he told reporters in Bangkok.
On July 25, Thai soldiers successfully captured Phu Ma Kua hill in Si Sa Kat Province, Thailand, at around 6:50 am local time, reported The Nation.
Then, at 3:30 am local time on July 26, Cambodia launched an attack, but Thai soldiers were able to control the hill, according to the Royal Thai Army's official Facebook page.
The Royal Thai Army's official Facebook page, posted at 8:45 am local time, said that Thai soldiers had controlled the hill, raised the Thai flag, and sang the national anthem.
Myanmar workers amid escalating conflict
Myanmar workers in Thailand suggest that they need to be more considerate in this situation.
In Southeast Asian countries, it is not easy to distinguish one country from another, one ethnicity from another, at first glance.
Some Myanmar workers said that during the height of the conflict, some Thais went in groups and beat Cambodians.
“Now, Thais are looking for Cambodian workers in large groups. They asked what race they were. If they were Cambodians, they wouldn’t say anything. They would beat them,” said a Myanmar worker working in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 25.
On some social media sites, some Thais were seen going around shops and places where foreign workers lived, asking questions and beating them if they were Cambodians.
While doing so, some Myanmar nationals were beaten up because they were mistaken for Cambodians.
“A Karen man was being beaten up when he answered ‘Karen’ and they mistakenly heard it as 'Khmer”. It happened in a market in Samut Sakhon,” said a Myanmar national in Thailand.
In a video clip circulating on social media, three Myanmar nationals were eating and talking at a restaurant in a market when some Thais entered the restaurant and asked what nationality they were. When they answered “Myanmar”, they calmly left without any violence.
“Nowadays, don’t be afraid when they ask your nationality. Answer calmly. If you are from Myanmar, it is best to say ‘Myanmar’. Sometimes, people misunderstand and get beaten up,” said a Myanmar national in Thailand.
The Myanmar embassy in Thailand has also issued a warning to Myanmar nationals in Thailand not to travel to the Thai-Cambodian border, which is currently in conflict.
Myanmar citizens in Thailand are advised to avoid travelling to the Thai-Cambodian border area and to be vigilant about their safety to avoid any untoward incidents amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries, the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok has announced.
Thailand and Cambodia are friendly countries with Myanmar and are members of ASEAN, and Myanmar is confident that the current issues between the two countries can be resolved peacefully, the embassy said.
The number of Myanmar workers working in Thailand, both legally and illegally, is at least seven million, and it is important to avoid any conflict with these citizens during their stay in Thailand.
“Since Thailand and Cambodia are currently in conflict, it is important to live in peace. Even though there are many of our people, it is best to live according to their rules of law. Thais are not rude. When you meet groups of Thais who come to look for Cambodians, it is best to calmly explain your nationality,” said a Myanmar worker working in Bangkok, Thailand.
Currently, no one knows when the Thai-Cambodian conflict will end, so Myanmar citizens in Thailand need to think carefully about their behaviour and write on social media to avoid inciting violence, according to those working on the issues of Myanmar migrant workers in Thailand.
“The best thing is to keep your documents safe. You should also arrange to easily contact your employers and the relevant authorities. If you meet Thais who are very patriotic, you should clearly state your nationality,” said a Myanmar worker in Thailand.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network