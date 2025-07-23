Myanmar government dismisses e-ID surveillance rumours

The primary purpose of this system is to help individuals easily and securely prove who they are when using services such as banking, voting, applying for government services, or opening official accounts — both online and offline. It is also meant to prevent identity theft, misuse of ID cards, and impersonation.

According to the ministry, the system will streamline processes like opening bank accounts, applying for licenses, and accessing healthcare, by saving time and ensuring identity verification is quick and accurate.

Globally, many countries have already adopted similar e-ID systems, and Myanmar’s system is being developed to meet international standards, the ministry added.

