Myanmar government dismisses e-ID surveillance rumours

In a recent statement, the ministry clarified that the e-ID system is not designed for surveillance, but rather to serve as a secure digital platform for verifying individuals’ identities. The system aims to accurately manage personal information and confirm citizens’ identities for official use.
The e-ID will be a digital identity containing both demographic data (such as name, date of birth, gender, parents’ names) and biometric information (including fingerprints from all ten fingers, facial data, and iris scans). Each person will receive a unique 10-digit identification number, which will be valid for their lifetime.
The primary purpose of this system is to help individuals easily and securely prove who they are when using services such as banking, voting, applying for government services, or opening official accounts — both online and offline. It is also meant to prevent identity theft, misuse of ID cards, and impersonation.
According to the ministry, the system will streamline processes like opening bank accounts, applying for licenses, and accessing healthcare, by saving time and ensuring identity verification is quick and accurate.
Globally, many countries have already adopted similar e-ID systems, and Myanmar’s system is being developed to meet international standards, the ministry added.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network