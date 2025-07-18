Tatmadaw recaptures Naunghkio after months of clashes with TNLA and PDF Forces

These groups had temporarily seized control of the town and surrounding areas since August 10, 2024, occupying villages, schools, and monasteries near the Taung Kham military base and launching coordinated attacks on military outposts.
According to the military’s statement, the insurgents had used civilians from the Shatu/Shatu ethnic group as human shields and relied on drones, heavy weapons, and guerrilla-style tactics to carry out sneak attacks and disrupt key supply routes. They cut off major roads, including the Naung Lin–Mepoat–Zhay Kone road and the Nashio–Zhay Kone intersection, vital for administrative and logistical support. The attackers also expanded operations to Kyauk Kyang, Umakha, Ye Maung Tan, Umathi, and Ban Bwey along the Pyin Oo Lwin–Naunghkio route, and to Ho Kho, Than Bo, and Kyauk Me Lay on the Pyin Oo Lwin–Moe Kot route.
In response, the Tatmadaw reinforced the Taung Kham region with commando units, air and artillery support, and additional ground troops. Counter-terrorism operations began on August 25, 2024. Strategic areas such as the Gantgaw–Umathi intersection near Than Bo village and the Ban Bwey region were retaken through a series of coordinated counterattacks. Tatmadaw forces launched multi-pronged offensives to recapture Naung Cho, engaging insurgents in major battles near Nam Saung Hu (July 8), Goathtaik (July 12), Umathi–Umakha (June 25), and Kyaukkyaung (July 15).
Over the 11-month campaign, the Tatmadaw reported conducting 566 clashes, including 20 major battles, capturing 171 insurgent bodies and seizing 166 weapons and related equipment.
On July 16, 2025, the Tatmadaw regained full control of Naunghkio. According to the military, during their occupation, insurgents had fortified civilian areas, including schools, religious buildings, hospitals, and homes, using them as bunkers. They reportedly looted local properties, destroyed roads, planted landmines, and detonated key infrastructure, according to the SAC news information team.
The military’s offensive marks a significant development in its operations in northern Shan State amid ongoing conflict with ethnic armed groups and resistance forces.
The Tatmadaw troops are prioritising landmine clearance to ensure the safe return of residents temporarily displaced from their homes to Naunghkio and to enable the government administration to function as soon as possible. They will work with residents to quickly repair schools, hospitals/clinics, office/department buildings, religious buildings, and homes destroyed by the insurgents, and are increasing security efforts in the area.
The TNLA and PDF have been attacking Nawnghkio and the battalions/units and headquarters that are providing security for the town since June 25, 2024, and have burned down the homes of residents, looted property belonging to the people, and disrupted the government administration. As a result, residents, including students, children, and the elderly, have suffered greatly and are now seeking refuge in the homes of relatives in nearby towns/villages. Locals had to flee to temporary evacuation camps, abandoning their homes, buildings, and belongings, according to the SAC News Information Team.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network