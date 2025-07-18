Tatmadaw recaptures Naunghkio after months of clashes with TNLA and PDF Forces

On July 16, 2025, the Tatmadaw regained full control of Naunghkio. According to the military, during their occupation, insurgents had fortified civilian areas, including schools, religious buildings, hospitals, and homes, using them as bunkers. They reportedly looted local properties, destroyed roads, planted landmines, and detonated key infrastructure, according to the SAC news information team.



The military’s offensive marks a significant development in its operations in northern Shan State amid ongoing conflict with ethnic armed groups and resistance forces.

The Tatmadaw troops are prioritising landmine clearance to ensure the safe return of residents temporarily displaced from their homes to Naunghkio and to enable the government administration to function as soon as possible. They will work with residents to quickly repair schools, hospitals/clinics, office/department buildings, religious buildings, and homes destroyed by the insurgents, and are increasing security efforts in the area.

The TNLA and PDF have been attacking Nawnghkio and the battalions/units and headquarters that are providing security for the town since June 25, 2024, and have burned down the homes of residents, looted property belonging to the people, and disrupted the government administration. As a result, residents, including students, children, and the elderly, have suffered greatly and are now seeking refuge in the homes of relatives in nearby towns/villages. Locals had to flee to temporary evacuation camps, abandoning their homes, buildings, and belongings, according to the SAC News Information Team.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network