Low-cost Myanmar rare earths feed China as border mines pollute Thailand

When talking about Rare Earth Elements (REEs), a group of 17 essential metals used in high-tech applications ranging from smartphones to missiles, the global focus often shifts to China, the dominant player in the market.

China controls 90% of the global rare earth processing market and leads in reserves, holding approximately 44 million tons in 2024—almost half of the world's known reserves, which total over 90 million tons.

In contrast, the United States holds only 1.9 million tons in rare earth reserves and continues to rely heavily on imports. Other countries with significant reserves include Brazil (21.0 million tons), India (6.9 million tons), Australia (5.7 million tons), Russia (3.8 million tons), and Vietnam (3.5 million tons), according to estimates from the USGS for the same year.

Interestingly, Myanmar is not listed among the countries with the largest rare earth reserves, despite intensive mining activities, especially in Shan and Kachin states.

This clearly indicates that while Myanmar may "produce" rare earth minerals, it does not "own" the resources. It serves primarily as a transit point for initial extraction, with the minerals being sent to other countries, particularly China, for further processing.