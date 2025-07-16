Cabinet advances 2 measures to tackle cross-border pollution in North

WEDNESDAY, JULY 16, 2025

The government moves forward with two measures to address cross-border pollution in the Northern watershed, focusing on prevention and remediation of heavy metal impacts.

The Thai Cabinet, on Tuesday (July 15) has acknowledged recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding measures to promote and protect human rights in relation to cross-border pollution. 

This follows the detection of heavy metal contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers, originating from Myanmar, which has affected the health of communities along Thailand's border. The contamination poses potential risks to the wider Mekong River basin in the future.

Key Measures:

The government has developed two main strategies to address the issue:

Domestic Measures

  • The Pollution Control Department will increase the frequency of water and sediment sampling while improving the efficiency and coverage of its early warning system.
  • The Ministry of Public Health will expedite health screenings for communities affected by heavy metals, offering these services free of charge.
  • The Provincial Waterworks Authority, local governments, and the Ministry of Interior will collaborate to provide clean drinking water and implement long-term plans for securing safe raw water sources.
  • The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, will assess the impact on agriculture and tourism and establish measures to support those affected.
  • The government will allocate funding for the removal of toxins, the restoration of contaminated water sources, and the conservation of forest and wetland areas to enhance ecological sustainability.
  • The Upper Mekong River Basin Committee will act as the coordinating body and has proposed that the National Water Resources Committee review and adjust the composition of water resource sub-committees in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai to ensure greater effectiveness.

Cabinet advances 2 measures to tackle cross-border pollution in North

International Measures

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will initiate talks with the source countries of the pollution, particularly Myanmar, to halt mining activities causing the contamination. Diplomatic cooperation will be sought both bilaterally and regionally.
  • The Ministry will also establish frameworks for international collaboration to address cross-border pollution and will work on updating domestic laws to improve management, prevention, and remediation measures.

The Cabinet has assigned the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment as the lead agency to coordinate efforts with relevant bodies, with progress reports due to the Cabinet Secretariat within 30 days.

Cabinet advances 2 measures to tackle cross-border pollution in North

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy