Cabinet advances 2 measures to tackle cross-border pollution in North

The Thai Cabinet, on Tuesday (July 15) has acknowledged recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) regarding measures to promote and protect human rights in relation to cross-border pollution.

This follows the detection of heavy metal contamination in the Kok and Sai rivers, originating from Myanmar, which has affected the health of communities along Thailand's border. The contamination poses potential risks to the wider Mekong River basin in the future.

Key Measures:

The government has developed two main strategies to address the issue: