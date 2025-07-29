Severe flooding hits multiple towns in Myanmar, causing deaths and damage

"The situation is brutal—unexpected and devastating. The rain and floods are still ongoing, with deaths reported. Theingone village is bad, but Konesaung is even worse," wrote Ei Kay Maung on Facebook.

In Taungoo, three people drowned after being swept away by floodwaters, according to Ko Kyaw Thura from the Save The Trees relief group.

"Three people have died—one from Htantabin, one from Oktwin Myinzu, and one from Shan Wa Tee. They were trying to escape to safer ground when the currents took them," he posted on social media.

Areas near Khabaung Creek, Thauk Yay Khat Creek, and the Sittaung River confluence are nearing last year’s flood levels, raising concerns of further damage.

In Tachileik, rising waters from Mae Sai Creek have flooded low-lying areas, including Pone Htun, Talawt, and Makao Kham wards, prompting authorities to cut electricity as a safety measure starting 7 AM on July 28.

The Tachileik Electricity Committee announced the power shutdown to prevent electrical hazards as floodwaters continue to rise.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network