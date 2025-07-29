Severe flooding hits multiple towns in Myanmar, causing deaths and damage

In Kalaw, continuous rainfall over three days caused flooding on the morning of July 28, though the rain has since lightened in the afternoon, and water levels are receding in some areas, said an official from the Kalaw Karuna Social Assistance Association.
"The flooding mostly affected neighbourhoods near Kalaw Creek—Wards 2, 3, and 4. The rain poured for three days straight, causing the water to rise. It’s not as bad as last year, and we were somewhat prepared. Now, it’s just drizzling, and the water is slowly receding. If the rain stops, the flooding should subside soon," the official explained.
Kalaw, a hilly town, suffered significant damage in September last year due to flash floods, which destroyed homes and claimed lives.
In Pindaya, part of the Danu Self-Administered Zone, flash floods triggered by heavy rain on the night of July 27 submerged villages, collapsing shops near the Shwe U Min Cave and forcing authorities to close the temple’s entrance.
Local reports indicate that at least four people have died in Theingone and Konesaung villages due to sudden flooding.
"The situation is brutal—unexpected and devastating. The rain and floods are still ongoing, with deaths reported. Theingone village is bad, but Konesaung is even worse," wrote Ei Kay Maung on Facebook.
In Taungoo, three people drowned after being swept away by floodwaters, according to Ko Kyaw Thura from the Save The Trees relief group.
"Three people have died—one from Htantabin, one from Oktwin Myinzu, and one from Shan Wa Tee. They were trying to escape to safer ground when the currents took them," he posted on social media.
Areas near Khabaung Creek, Thauk Yay Khat Creek, and the Sittaung River confluence are nearing last year’s flood levels, raising concerns of further damage.
In Tachileik, rising waters from Mae Sai Creek have flooded low-lying areas, including Pone Htun, Talawt, and Makao Kham wards, prompting authorities to cut electricity as a safety measure starting 7 AM on July 28.
The Tachileik Electricity Committee announced the power shutdown to prevent electrical hazards as floodwaters continue to rise.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network