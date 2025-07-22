Series of aftershocks rattle Mandalay, including 5.5-magnitude tremor

On July 20 at around 2.30p.m., an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale struck about 9 miles east-northeast of Patheingyi Town at a depth of 19 kilometres, as announced by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
"Lately, the earthquakes have been happening one after another. They're quite noticeable. Before, we only felt mild tremors," said a Mandalay resident.
This earthquake marks the 212th aftershock following the major, high-intensity quake.
Similarly, on July 18, around 4pm, a 5.5-magnitude aftershock occurred about 6 miles northwest of Madaya Town at a depth of 18 kilometres, as reported by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.
Additionally, on the morning of July 16 alone, two earthquakes with magnitudes exceeding 4.0 struck within Mandalay Region, according to the department.
At 3.27 am on July 16, an earthquake was recorded about 4 miles southeast of Pyigyitagon Township in Mandalay Region at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Just hours later, at 7.52 am, another quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit about 7 miles south-southeast of Wundwin Town at a depth of 10 kilometres.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network