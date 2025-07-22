Series of aftershocks rattle Mandalay, including 5.5-magnitude tremor

On July 20 at around 2.30p.m., an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale struck about 9 miles east-northeast of Patheingyi Town at a depth of 19 kilometres, as announced by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

"Lately, the earthquakes have been happening one after another. They're quite noticeable. Before, we only felt mild tremors," said a Mandalay resident.