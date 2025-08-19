What is a cloudburst, the trigger behind deadly floods in India and Pakistan?

The impact of climate change on Asia’s monsoon season is becoming increasingly evident, with the phenomenon known as a cloudburst unleashing devastation across India and Pakistan.

The sudden, violent downpours have triggered flash floods and landslides, killing hundreds of people in recent weeks.

In northwest Pakistan’s Buner district, more than 300 people were reported dead after severe thunderstorms caused flash floods, mudslides, and rockfalls, which swept through communities and crushed homes.

Earlier this month, India’s northern state of Uttarakhand was battered by torrential rainfall, with television footage showing floodwaters surging down Himalayan slopes and sweeping into mountain villages.

What is a cloudburst?

A cloudburst is a violent weather event where storm clouds release an exceptionally intense downpour over a small area in a very short time, often exceeding 100 millimetres of rain in just one hour, across an area of about 30 square kilometres.

The effect is comparable to a “rain bomb,” unleashing a wall of water that can cause severe flooding and destruction.