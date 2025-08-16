Floods in India and Pakistan Kill Over 280, Hampering Economy and Tourism

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered devastating flash floods in the Kashmir region and several areas across northern India and Pakistan, claiming the lives of more than 280 people.

Many more have been reported injured and missing.

Rescue officials confirmed on Friday that over 280 people had died in the floods, with numerous others unaccounted for. Rescue workers have successfully evacuated some 1,600 individuals from two mountain districts in the neighbouring countries.

The flooding began earlier this week in Indian-administered Kashmir before spreading to northern and northwestern Pakistan.

The calamity was caused by sudden, intense rainfall in a concentrated area, leading to widespread flooding and landslides that injured dozens and forced the evacuation of thousands, particularly in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Experts say such severe rainfall events are becoming more frequent in the Himalayan region and northern Pakistan, partly due to climate change. Both countries' leaders have offered condolences to the victims' families and pledged to expedite aid.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, rescue teams are searching for the missing in the remote Himalayan village of Chositi.

A flash flood there the previous day killed at least 60 people and left at least 80 missing.

Operations were suspended overnight, and officials fear many of the missing may have been swept away by the torrent, with the death toll likely to rise.