Pakistan Marks 78th Independence Day Amid Growing Thai-Pakistan Relations

Pakistan today celebrates its 78th Independence Day with traditional fervour as millions across the nation marked the anniversary of their country's birth on 14 August 1947.

The celebrations, held under this year's theme "Marka-e-Haq" (War of Truth), showcased Pakistan's rich cultural heritage whilst highlighting its growing international partnerships, particularly with Southeast Asian nations including Thailand.

From the bustling streets of Karachi to the historic landmarks of Lahore, Pakistan was transformed into a sea of green and white as citizens participated in flag-hoisting ceremonies, military parades, and cultural performances.

The annual commemoration honours the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan's founding father, who led the movement for an independent Muslim homeland in South Asia.

The partition from British India in 1947, whilst marking a historic triumph, came at considerable human cost as millions migrated across newly drawn borders.

Today's celebrations serve as both a remembrance of those sacrifices and a testament to Pakistan's resilience over nearly eight decades of independence.

In major cities, traditional craftsmen continue the time-honoured practice of hand-stitching national flags—a tradition that traces back to the very first Independence Day celebrations.

This year's festivities were particularly notable for their emphasis on cultural diversity, with each of Pakistan's four provinces showcasing distinctive traditions.

Cultural Mosaic on Display

The celebrations highlighted Pakistan's remarkable cultural tapestry, from the rhythmic beats of Punjabi dhol drums echoing through village squares to the intricate patterns of Sindhi ajrak scarves displayed in urban markets.