2025 Fourth of July: US celebrations, protests, and preparations for the 250th Birthday

It has become as much a part of the July 4th festivities as fireworks and parades. The contest has a festive atmosphere with music, entertainment, and a festive crowd, all of which contribute to the overall experience of the holiday.

In addition to the eating contest, parades are another cornerstone of Independence Day celebrations across the US.

Many cities and towns host elaborate July 4th parades, showcasing the American spirit through floats, marching bands, and displays of patriotism.

These parades are often family-friendly events where people come together to honour the nation’s history and celebrate its independence.

One of the most famous parades in the US takes place in Washington, D.C., where the National Independence Day Parade winds its way down Constitution Avenue.

The parade features military units, high school marching bands, cheerleaders, and performers from all over the country, each adding to the festive atmosphere.

Spectators line the streets, waving flags and cheering for their favourite floats, while the sounds of patriotic music fill the air.

Another well-known parade is the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Parade in New York City, which includes marching bands, giant balloons, and entertainers who perform along the streets before the grand fireworks show in the evening.

This parade is unique in that it acts as a prelude to one of the largest and most famous fireworks displays in the world, which takes place over the East River, lighting up the sky as part of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Show.

In Boston, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular is a major part of the celebration, and it includes a massive parade featuring the famous Boston Pops Orchestra.

Beyond the grand public celebrations, Independence Day also brings families and friends together. It is a day for people to reflect on the meaning of freedom and democracy while enjoying time with loved ones.

Whether at a backyard barbecue or a community picnic, Americans unite in their pride for their country and its accomplishments.

The Political and Social Significance

The political and social significance of Independence Day extends far beyond the historical events of 1776. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to protect individual freedoms, secure the nation’s sovereignty, and promote the ideals of democracy.

The holiday is an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the values that define their country, such as liberty, justice, and the right to self-determination.

From a political perspective, Independence Day is not just a celebration of the past but a reflection on the nation’s current political system.

The United States prides itself on its democratic values, and the Fourth of July encourages citizens to actively participate in their government, either through voting, activism, or community engagement.

The celebration is a time to appreciate the system of government that grants Americans the freedom to make choices about their lives and futures.

Socially, Independence Day is a celebration of the unity that has sustained the country through its trials and triumphs.

The United States is a diverse nation, home to people from many different backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities. Yet, on this day, citizens put aside differences to come together in celebration of a shared national identity.

This unity is at the heart of the American experiment and is one of the values that continues to define the nation.

249th Anniversary and Looking Ahead to the 250th Celebration

This year marks the 249th anniversary of the United States' Independence Day. As Americans prepare for this year’s celebrations, thoughts of the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary in 2026 are already taking shape.

The upcoming year promises to be a landmark occasion, with nationwide celebrations expected to honour a quarter of a millennium of independence.

Despite recent surveys showing a decline in national pride among Americans, particularly among Democrats during the Trump era, many continue to celebrate the nation’s birth.

However, for many Americans, this year’s Fourth of July feels different. The United States is experiencing heightened political tensions, with protests planned in response to President Trump's policies.

In regions like Southern California, where recent immigration raids have created a climate of fear, some communities have even cancelled their Independence Day celebrations.

The Los Angeles neighbourhood of El Sereno, for example, had to cancel its annual parade after 90% of participants dropped out.

Many Latino residents, who make up the majority in the community, are avoiding public events out of fear of immigration agents.

At the same time, celebrations continue, with some events being organised in protest of the administration’s policies.

Groups like Women’s March are planning rallies in major cities, and a special gathering is set to take place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to support new US citizens.

These events aim to envision a “truly free America,” a sentiment that echoes the ideals of independence upon which the country was founded.

Meanwhile, the fireworks industry has been affected by tariffs, a direct consequence of the ongoing trade war with China. The vast majority of fireworks used for displays across the United States are made in China.

Due to escalating tariffs, the cost of Chinese-made fireworks has surged by up to 145%. While the Trump administration imposed a temporary 90-day pause on the tariffs in May, the current 30% tariff rate on fireworks is still in place.

Although these tariffs have had minimal impact on large city displays due to early procurement, they have created uncertainty in the retail market. Many smaller retailers who sell backyard fireworks are not passing the 30% tariff cost onto consumers.

However, this could change in 2026, when the industry anticipates an even higher tariff rate, especially in preparation for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

In the midst of political protests, tariff disputes, and uncertainty, one thing is clear: Americans are still determined to mark their national holiday.

In addition to the social and political celebrations, this Fourth of July is expected to break travel records. More than 72 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles, with 62 million of them hitting the roads.

The demand for summer travel is at an all-time high, despite rising gas prices. The Federal Aviation Administration is predicting the busiest July Fourth travel week in 15 years, with nearly 6 million people expected to fly.

While the country may be divided in some ways, Independence Day remains a time for Americans to come together, whether in celebration or protest, to honour the nation's history and reflect on the values that define the United States.

As the nation prepares for the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026, there’s no doubt that this landmark will be a time for reflection on the freedoms fought for, cherished, and continually fought to preserve.