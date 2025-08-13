Typhoon \"Podul\" hits Taitung, Taiwan, cancels hundreds of flights and forces mass evacuations

Typhoon "Podul" on Wednesday made landfall in Taitung, located in southeastern Taiwan, with wind speeds exceeding 191 kilometres per hour. The storm led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompted the evacuation of 5,500 people from vulnerable areas.

Before the typhoon struck, Taiwanese authorities sent text message warnings to residents, urging them to seek shelter immediately. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, with up to 600 millimetres of rain anticipated in mountainous regions over the next 2-3 days.