Typhoon \"Podul\" hits Taitung, Taiwan, cancels hundreds of flights and forces mass evacuations

Typhoon "Podul" on Wednesday made landfall in Taitung, located in southeastern Taiwan, with wind speeds exceeding 191 kilometres per hour. The storm led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and prompted the evacuation of 5,500 people from vulnerable areas.
Before the typhoon struck, Taiwanese authorities sent text message warnings to residents, urging them to seek shelter immediately. The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, with up to 600 millimetres of rain anticipated in mountainous regions over the next 2-3 days.
The military has been deployed to assist with evacuations, and nine municipalities, including major cities like Kaohsiung and Tainan, have closed offices and suspended classes.
In Taipei, the capital, no significant impact has been reported. Domestic flights saw the cancellation of 252 services, while 129 international flights were also cancelled.
The Taiwan Meteorological Department predicts that after hitting Taiwan, Typhoon "Podul" will continue its path towards Fujian Province in southern China later this week.