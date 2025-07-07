Typhoon Danas lashes southern Taiwan with record winds, injuring hundreds

Taiwan is regularly struck by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.

Business and schools were shut along the west coast with the storm reaching winds of around 220 kilometres per hour as it tore through the southwestern county of Yunlin after making landfall along Taiwan's southwestern shores late on Sunday.

Over 700 trees were felled across western cities and towns, and road signs were ripped off and strewn across the streets, government data showed.

In the southern city of Tainan, some concrete electric poles were snapped off at their bases while a wooden gate of a major temple collapsed, local television footage showed.