Typhoon Danas lashes southern Taiwan with record winds, injuring hundreds

Taiwan is regularly struck by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.
Business and schools were shut along the west coast with the storm reaching winds of around 220 kilometres per hour as it tore through the southwestern county of Yunlin after making landfall along Taiwan's southwestern shores late on Sunday.
Over 700 trees were felled across western cities and towns, and road signs were ripped off and strewn across the streets, government data showed.
In the southern city of Tainan, some concrete electric poles were snapped off at their bases while a wooden gate of a major temple collapsed, local television footage showed.
Typhoon Danas, at one point listed by Taiwan's weather authority as the second-strongest level, has greatly weakened since and is forecast to hit eastern China later this week.
"The typhoon track is rare... the whole of Taiwan will be affected by the wind and rain one after another," President Lai Ching-te said in a post on Facebook, urging citizens to make preparations.
Power to nearly 700,000 homes was cut, and over 300 domestic and international flights were cancelled, government data showed. The north-south high-speed rail line scaled back services.
The National Fire Agency said one person was killed by a falling tree while driving, and another died after their respirator malfunctioned due to a power cut.
There was no major report of damage in the Tainan Science Park that houses tech giants such as TSMC.
Maritime officials in eastern China's Zhejiang province raised their emergency response to the second-highest level on Monday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
As of 10am (0200 GMT), 121 passenger vessels and 64 ferry routes had been suspended across the province, CCTV reported. Authorities also halted 181 construction projects, including wind farms, as a precaution.
Danas is expected to gradually approach the coastal areas between Zhejiang's city of Taizhou and Fuzhou city in neighbouring Fujian province, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
The typhoon is forecast to make landfall along the stretch late on Tuesday.
Reuters