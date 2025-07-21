Typhoon Wipha disrupts China, Hong Kong, and Southeast Asia

Hong Kong lifts cyclone warning

Xinhua also reported that Hong Kong’s Observatory lifted all storm warning signals on Monday morning after the typhoon moved out of the region. The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge reopened to all vehicles at midnight on Monday, and Hong Kong International Airport resumed normal operations, with 120 inbound and 114 outbound flights between 8pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday.

Typhoon Wipha made a second landfall near Hailing Island in Yangjiang, Guangdong, at 8.15pm on Sunday as a severe tropical storm, following its initial landfall near Haiyan, Jiangmen, at 5.50pm The storm left 33 people injured from thunderstorms, and they received treatment at a local hospital.

Vietnam rushes evacuation efforts

Reports from Hanoi, Vietnam, indicated that local authorities in the northern and central regions had implemented protective measures to mitigate the storm's effects.

Typhoon Wipha was expected to reach the country by Monday evening. Authorities began evacuating residents from vulnerable areas, including river mouths, coastal zones, riverbanks, and landslide-prone regions.

Vietnam's Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, ordered local agencies to enforce a maritime travel ban and suspend fishing, cargo, and tourist vessel operations. National carrier Vietnam Airlines also cancelled several domestic flights to Hai Phong port city on Monday.

Laos issues flash flood warning

In Laos, Xinhua reported that the Laos meteorological department issued warnings for heightened risks of flash floods and landslides, as Typhoon Wipha was expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms to the country.

As the storm weakens into a tropical depression near Vietnam on Monday and Tuesday, it is predicted to affect northern and central Laos. Light to moderate thunderstorms will impact most areas, while heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in parts of central and southern regions.

Residents in low-lying areas and along riverbanks are urged to stay alert and prepare for prolonged heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, and potential damage to life and property.