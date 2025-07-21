Tropical storm Wipha to make landfall in Vietnam Tuesday, heavy rain expected in Thailand

As of Monday morning, the storm's centre was located over Zhanjiang City in Guangdong province, China, and was moving westward along the Chinese coastline toward the Gulf of Tonkin. It is forecast to weaken gradually after making landfall in northern Vietnam.
Although Wipha is expected to downgrade to a low-pressure system before reaching Thailand, it will still bring significant rainfall to upper northern, upper northeastern, and western parts of the central region.
The TMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain from July 22 to 24, which could lead to flash floods and runoffs in vulnerable areas.
The department urged residents in at-risk zones to prepare for possible evacuations and to closely monitor official weather updates.
Strong winds and high waves are also forecast in several coastal areas from July 21 to 25. The TMD advised all vessels to navigate with caution, and strictly warned small boats to remain ashore during this period.