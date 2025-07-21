Thailand braces for Tropical Storm Wipha, steps up flood response in Mekong basins

The focus is on safeguarding the flood-prone Upper and Northeastern Mekong River basins, where a temporary forward water management command centre has been activated to streamline regional coordination. The ONWR is urging swift integration of action plans, reinforcement of flood barriers, and mobilisation of water pumps and machinery. Particular attention is being paid to the protection and evacuation of groups.
Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the ONWR, chaired the joint planning sessions, beginning with the meeting of the Northeastern Mekong Basin forward command in Nong Khai. It was attended by provincial governors and officials from Loei, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan and Udon Thani.
Later in the day, he led the meeting for the Upper Mekong Basin in Chiang Rai, with provincial representatives from Chiang Rai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Phichit and Nan.
Preparedness ramped up amid widespread rainfall
Surasee stated that all regions of Thailand are experiencing frequent rainfall, especially the North and Northeast, in line with forecasts that Wipha will bring intense to very heavy rain to the upper parts of these regions, the eastern periphery, and the Andaman coast. Continued rainfall is expected even after the storm passes.
In response, the ONWR has accelerated consultations with provinces in the two at-risk Mekong basins, coordinating closely with regional agencies to evaluate current water levels in reservoirs and natural water sources. Adjustments to discharge plans are being made to match expected inflows and mitigate flood impacts.
Flood vigilance intensified along Sai River
ONWR has issued heightened warnings for the Sai River in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, where water levels remain elevated at several points. Although river dredging and temporary floodwall construction on the Thai side have been completed, upstream dredging efforts in Myanmar have seen limited progress. This raises concerns of possible floodwater overflow into Thai territory.
Of particular concern is the area around the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge, identified as a high-risk zone. In response, ONWR has coordinated the installation of water barriers—provided by Mae Fah Luang University—and is working with the Royal Thai Army and the Department of Military Engineering to deploy large sandbags (Big Bags) and heavy machinery to the bridge to prevent flood surges. Authorities have also been instructed to urgently inspect, repair, and reinforce damaged flood barriers.
Prioritising public safety and evacuation of vulnerable groups
Surasee praised the proactive coordination among provincial authorities, noting their readiness to share information and implement flood plans. He emphasised the importance of issuing timely warnings in the event of rapid water level rises and called on local agencies to alert residents to move their belongings to higher ground.
He also underscored the need for swift evacuation and protection of vulnerable groups—such as bedridden patients, the elderly, and young children—to designated safe zones. The water situation, he added, is expected to gradually ease after July 25.
As of now, the Mekong River remains at normal levels. However, five-day forecasts indicate a steady rise due to upstream rainfall, although it remains below riverbank thresholds. The ONWR is maintaining close surveillance and has coordinated with the Lao PDR through a joint task force on hydropower dams and flood management to reduce downstream impact on riverbank communities.
Water management discussions also included the Nong Han reservoir in Sakon Nakhon, which has reached a capacity of over 100%. Officials have been instructed to accelerate the discharge process while the Mekong’s water level remains low to prevent flooding when backflow intensifies. Meanwhile, the Kok and Ing rivers remain within normal ranges but are also being closely monitored.
Surasee warned that the monsoon trough will continue to bring persistent rainfall to upper Thailand from July 28 to 30, with a further spike in precipitation anticipated in early September. The forward water management centre will continue to coordinate with all agencies until the situation normalises. Data from the Meteorological Department’s rain radar will be used to pinpoint affected areas and enable timely public alerts. Additionally, provincial public relations offices have been tasked with ensuring accurate, widespread communication to both residents and media outlets.