Thailand braces for Tropical Storm Wipha, steps up flood response in Mekong basins

The focus is on safeguarding the flood-prone Upper and Northeastern Mekong River basins, where a temporary forward water management command centre has been activated to streamline regional coordination. The ONWR is urging swift integration of action plans, reinforcement of flood barriers, and mobilisation of water pumps and machinery. Particular attention is being paid to the protection and evacuation of groups.

Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the ONWR, chaired the joint planning sessions, beginning with the meeting of the Northeastern Mekong Basin forward command in Nong Khai. It was attended by provincial governors and officials from Loei, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan and Udon Thani.

Later in the day, he led the meeting for the Upper Mekong Basin in Chiang Rai, with provincial representatives from Chiang Rai, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Phichit and Nan.

Preparedness ramped up amid widespread rainfall

Surasee stated that all regions of Thailand are experiencing frequent rainfall, especially the North and Northeast, in line with forecasts that Wipha will bring intense to very heavy rain to the upper parts of these regions, the eastern periphery, and the Andaman coast. Continued rainfall is expected even after the storm passes.

In response, the ONWR has accelerated consultations with provinces in the two at-risk Mekong basins, coordinating closely with regional agencies to evaluate current water levels in reservoirs and natural water sources. Adjustments to discharge plans are being made to match expected inflows and mitigate flood impacts.