Thailand hit by widespread downpours as Tropical Storm Wipha intensifies

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said parts of the country would experience intense rainfall, with the most severe downpours expected in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong. Residents in these areas are advised to be on high alert for flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill zones, near waterways and low-lying areas.

The risk is being driven by a strengthening southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Marine conditions are also deteriorating, particularly in the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are expected to reach 2–4 metres, and may exceed 4 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, wave heights of 2–3 metres are forecast, rising to over 3 metres in stormy areas.

Fishermen and boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through thunderstorm zones. Small boats in these regions are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.

As of 7pm on Sunday, Wipha had made landfall in southern Guangdong province, China. By 10pm, the storm’s centre was located over the city of Maoming and was moving westward. The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Tonkin before making landfall in northern Vietnam between July 21 and 22. Thai authorities are monitoring the storm closely, as its trajectory could bring further impacts to Thailand’s upper regions in the coming days.