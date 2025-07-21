Thailand hit by widespread downpours as Tropical Storm Wipha intensifies

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said parts of the country would experience intense rainfall, with the most severe downpours expected in Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Chanthaburi, Trat and Ranong. Residents in these areas are advised to be on high alert for flash floods and runoff, especially in foothill zones, near waterways and low-lying areas.
The risk is being driven by a strengthening southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Marine conditions are also deteriorating, particularly in the upper Andaman Sea, where waves are expected to reach 2–4 metres, and may exceed 4 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, wave heights of 2–3 metres are forecast, rising to over 3 metres in stormy areas.
Fishermen and boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf are urged to proceed with caution and avoid navigating through thunderstorm zones. Small boats in these regions are advised to remain ashore until conditions improve.
As of 7pm on Sunday, Wipha had made landfall in southern Guangdong province, China. By 10pm, the storm’s centre was located over the city of Maoming and was moving westward. The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Tonkin before making landfall in northern Vietnam between July 21 and 22. Thai authorities are monitoring the storm closely, as its trajectory could bring further impacts to Thailand’s upper regions in the coming days.
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide weather advisory valid from 6am Monday (July 20) to 6am Tuesday (July 21).
Bangkok and Metropolitan Area
Bangkok and its surrounding provinces face a 70% chance of thunderstorms, with some areas expecting heavy rainfall.
Low: 25–27°C | High: 31–33°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–25 km/h
Northern Region
Thunderstorms are likely in 60% of the region, with heavy showers in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Low: 22–25°C | High: 31–34°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–20 km/h
Northeastern Region
60% of the region will see thunderstorms, with very heavy rain forecast in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Mukdahan.
Low: 22–25°C | High: 30–34°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–20 km/h
Central Region
Thunderstorms will cover 70% of the region, with heavy rain expected in provinces including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon.
Low: 23–25°C | High: 31–34°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 10–25 km/h
Eastern Region
The highest rainfall probability, at 80%, is expected in this region, with very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Low: 24–27°C | High: 28–32°C
Winds: Southwesterly, 20–40 km/h
Seas: 2–3 metres; >3m in stormy areas
Southern Region (East Coast)
40% of the area will experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon.
Low: 23–25°C | High: 31–36°C
From Surat Thani northward: Winds 20–40 km/h; waves ~2m, up to 2–3m offshore, >3m during storms
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward: Winds 20–35 km/h; waves 1–2m, ~2m offshore, >2m during storms
Southern Region (West Coast)
Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with very heavy rain likely in Ranong and Phang Nga.
Low: 24–27°C | High: 32–34°C
From Phang Nga northward: Winds 20–45 km/h; waves 2–4m, >4m in stormy areas
From Phuket southward: Winds 20–40 km/h; waves 2–3m, >3m in stormy areas