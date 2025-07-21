Typhoon rains batter Hong Kong before Wipha weakens to severe tropical storm in Guangdong

He was speaking in front of a collapsed bamboo scaffolding that had fallen from a residential compound under renovation in North Point near the city's harbour and been swept onto the road.

As the storm passed Hong Kong, more than 110 mm (4 inches) of rain fell within three hours, and maximum wind gusts exceeded 167 kph (103 mph) at some points.

Much of the rain concentrated on the northern region neighbouring the mainland, the city's observatory said.

In a statement, the government said 26 people sought treatment in public hospitals during the typhoon, while 253 flocked to its shelters, and 471 fallen trees were reported.