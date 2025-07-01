PTT achieved eight Asian Excellence Awards with the most wins in Thailand

TUESDAY, JULY 01, 2025

Recently – Mrs. Meena Supavivat, Executive Vice President, Corporate Reputation and Social Responsibility (Left), and Miss Jaroonsri Wankertphon, Executive Vice President, Group Accounting and Tax Policy (Second from left), PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), represented PTT in receiving eight prestigious awards at the 15th Asian Excellence Award 2025.

This highlights PTT’s global excellence in business operations under the principle of “Balanced Sustainability”, with a focus on its core hydrocarbon ventures, a rebalanced investment portfolio, and reinforced internal capabilities, along with a strong commitment to community, social, and environmental responsibilities.

This year, PTT is Thailand’s only company honored with the highest number of accolades, including Asia’s Best CEO, Asia’s Best CFO, Asia’s Best CSR, Best Investor Relations Professional, Sustainable Asia Award, Best Investor Relations Company, Best Environmental Responsibility, and Best Corporate Communications. Moreover, PTT Group also received awards at the event.

The Asian Excellence Award is hosted by Corporate Governance Asia, a leading financial magazine in Hong Kong and Asia, to recognize regional leaders and organizations for their remarkable achievements in corporate governance, financial management, investor relations, and social stewardship. The award selection is based on corporate profiles and surveys collected from investors, analysts, and experts across Asia.

