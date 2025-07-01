PTT achieved eight Asian Excellence Awards with the most wins in Thailand

This year, PTT is Thailand’s only company honored with the highest number of accolades, including Asia’s Best CEO, Asia’s Best CFO, Asia’s Best CSR, Best Investor Relations Professional, Sustainable Asia Award, Best Investor Relations Company, Best Environmental Responsibility, and Best Corporate Communications. Moreover, PTT Group also received awards at the event.

The Asian Excellence Award is hosted by Corporate Governance Asia, a leading financial magazine in Hong Kong and Asia, to recognize regional leaders and organizations for their remarkable achievements in corporate governance, financial management, investor relations, and social stewardship. The award selection is based on corporate profiles and surveys collected from investors, analysts, and experts across Asia.