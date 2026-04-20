Inflation fears trigger biggest Asian bond outflows in four years

Reuters reported that Asian bond markets recorded their biggest monthly net foreign outflows in four years in March, after disruptions to oil and gas supplies linked to the Middle East conflict fuelled inflation concerns and weighed on investment demand.

Data compiled from bond markets in five Asian countries — South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, India and Indonesia — showed that foreign investors were net sellers of a combined US$7.57 billion (about 243 billion baht) in March.

That marked the largest monthly capital outflow since March 2022, according to figures from regulators and bond market associations in each country.