North bears brunt of PM2.5 as Thailand hotspots top 2,300

Thailand’s PM2.5 pollution remained above the standard in at least 28 provinces by 5pm on Monday, with the North recording the country’s highest reading at 164.8 micrograms per cubic metre, while hotspot data for April 19 showed 2,358 hotspots nationwide. The figures were reported by the Center for Air Pollution Mitigation and GISTDA.

Northern provinces remain under the greatest pressure

The North remained the hardest-hit region, with PM2.5 levels ranging from 37.5 to 164.8 µg/m³ across Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit and Nakhon Sawan. In the central and western regions, levels ranged from 22.2 to 69.7 µg/m³, with readings above the standard in Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Phetchaburi. In the Northeast, four provinces — Bueng Kan, Loei, Nakhon Phanom and Ubon Ratchathani — also exceeded the limit.