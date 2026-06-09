Anti-drug network urges cannabis return to Thai narcotics control

Health crisis: figures that do not lie

Empirical data from Ministry of Public Health agencies nationwide over the past three to four years show a frightening trend in illnesses linked to cannabis use.

Inpatient statistics from public health facilities reflect the reality affecting Thai people as follows:

Cannabis poisoning: Patients with severe nausea and vomiting, palpitations, abnormal heartbeat, panic or paranoia increased by as much as 3.5 times, from an earlier average of only 30-40 patients a month before the unlocking to an average of 115 patients a month in the first year after the cannabis liberalisation policy.

Although in the second and third years the figures began to fall to averages of 83 and 60 patients a month, respectively, the source said the decline resulted from people’s own “caution” in consuming food containing cannabis, not from effective state control measures.

Cannabis dependence: This is one of the most worrying issues, because the number of patients dependent on cannabis who required treatment (code F12.2) increased continuously by 6.5 times, from an average of 130 patients a month to more than 830 patients a month. The data show that more people are using cannabis continuously to the point where they cannot stop on their own, affecting their normal way of life.

Cannabis-induced psychosis: The impact on mental health is no less serious. The number of psychosis patients for whom cannabis was a cause (code F12.5) also increased by 6.5 times, from an earlier average of 85 patients a month to an average of 556 patients a month. This figure is a clear indicator that free access to cannabis has led to more psychotic conditions in Thai society.

Cannabis-related patients surge two years after unlocking

In addition to affecting Thai people, the policy has also affected the image and safety of foreign tourists.

Data from hospitals in provinces that are world-renowned tourist destinations found that cannabis-related patients rose from 0 cases a month to about 90 cases a month in the two years after the unlocking.

Alarmingly, 80% of these patients were foreign tourists, which, in the view of business operators in the areas, directly affected confidence and the tourism industry.

Many questions have arisen over the past four years of cannabis liberalisation.

Most recently, a ministerial regulation issued under the concept of “medical cannabis towards a health economy” took effect on Sunday (April 26, 2026), allowing cannabis or hemp extracts with more than 0.2% THC to be produced, imported or sold for medical purposes. What, then, is the clarity?

The “contradiction” in administration is this: if the Ministry of Public Health accepts that cannabis extracts with high THC levels are still narcotics, but can be controlled for medical use through a ministerial regulation, why is the same model not applied to the “cannabis plant”? If cannabis had remained controlled under the Narcotics Code for the past four years, the situation involving illness and recreational use would likely not be as serious as it is today.

Three proposals were put forward to lay policy foundations

Proposals from the network of doctors, academics and civil society on the fourth anniversary were submitted clearly to the Minister of Public Health to correct past mistakes and lay the foundations for proper policy, as follows:

Return the cannabis plant to the Narcotics Code: The Ministry of Public Health should issue a notification placing the cannabis plant back under the control of the Narcotics Code, like opium plants or hallucinogenic mushrooms, so that there are clear and effective penalties and controls on recreational use. Medical use through a ministerial regulation: Once cannabis is returned to narcotics status, the Ministry of Public Health should use its authority to issue a ministerial regulation allowing the cannabis plant to be used for medical benefit, as it has just done with extracts containing THC > 0.2%. The principle that “everyone benefits”: This approach would allow patients who need cannabis to continue accessing treatment legally, while the public, young people and society as a whole would be protected from misuse or unlimited recreational use.

Conclusion: The lesson from four years of cannabis liberalisation shows that unlocking a psychoactive plant without strict control laws has created an enormous burden for Thailand’s public health system and risks to young people’s wellbeing.

It is time for the Ministry of Public Health administrators to make decisions based on empirical evidence and the public interest.

Returning cannabis to the narcotics law control system, while opening a strict medical pathway, is the most reasonable solution to end the long-running cannabis liberalisation crisis.