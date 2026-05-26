Police, FDA raid Bangkok warehouse, arrest 4 Vietnamese over illegal cannabis production

The site was equipped with multiple ventilation systems and air conditioners. Officials also found materials, equipment and substances believed to have been used for cultivating, processing and extracting cannabis.

Authorities said checks found no licences for the cultivation, processing or sale of cannabis at the site.

Four Vietnamese nationals arrested during raid

After monitoring the location, officers found several vehicles entering and leaving the warehouse, with suspicious bags and boxes being transported from the site.

Police then gathered evidence and sought court approval for a search warrant.

At 10am on Tuesday, officers raided the warehouse and found four Vietnamese nationals inside.

Cannabis and extracts worth over 3.19m baht seized

A search of the warehouse uncovered several types of cannabis-related products and extracts, including:

442 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers

20 kilogrammes of hash, a concentrated cannabis extract

2 kilogrammes of rosin chip

2.5 kilogrammes of wax-type rosin, a highly concentrated cannabis extract

8.7 kilogrammes of powdered cannabis

The seized items were valued at more than 3.195 million baht.

Police say products were intended for local and overseas markets

Police Lieutenant General Archayon Kraithong, Commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said further investigation found that the group had allegedly been operating at the warehouse for about three months.

He said the suspects allegedly bought cannabis flowers from cannabis farms before processing them into various products for sale both domestically and overseas.

Authorities described the operation as the dismantling of a foreign group allegedly involved in illegal cannabis production in Thailand.

Suspects face narcotics and transnational crime charges

The four suspects were charged with jointly producing a Category 5 narcotic, namely cannabis extract, without permission for commercial purposes and in a manner that could lead to public distribution.

They also face charges related to alleged participation in a transnational criminal organisation involved in the production and sale of narcotics, as well as violating rules on the commercial sale or processing of cannabis as a controlled herb without permission.

Police said the suspects would be prosecuted under Thai law.

Public urged to report drug-related information

The Royal Thai Police asked members of the public to report information related to narcotics or suspicious activity via the 1599 or 191 hotlines, available 24 hours a day, or at a nearby police station.

Authorities said information from tipsters would be kept strictly confidential.