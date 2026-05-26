Police, FDA raid Bangkok warehouse, arrest 4 Vietnamese over illegal cannabis production

Thai narcotics police and health authorities have arrested four Vietnamese nationals after raiding a warehouse in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district that was allegedly being used to produce and process cannabis products for distribution in Thailand and abroad.
The operation was announced on Tuesday (May 26) by senior officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, together with officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.
Authorities said the raid uncovered cannabis flowers, cannabis extracts and related processing materials with a total estimated value of more than 3.19 million baht.
Police said the investigation began after local residents complained about a strong cannabis odour coming from a warehouse in the area.
Residents said the smell had affected people living nearby, causing symptoms including headaches, coughing and nasal irritation, especially among young children and the elderly.
They also reported that workers appeared to be operating inside the warehouse around the clock and creating continuous noise disturbance.
Officers from Narcotics Suppression Division 1 inspected the premises and found that the warehouse was tightly sealed and concealed from outside view.
The site was equipped with multiple ventilation systems and air conditioners. Officials also found materials, equipment and substances believed to have been used for cultivating, processing and extracting cannabis.
Authorities said checks found no licences for the cultivation, processing or sale of cannabis at the site.
After monitoring the location, officers found several vehicles entering and leaving the warehouse, with suspicious bags and boxes being transported from the site.
Police then gathered evidence and sought court approval for a search warrant.
At 10am on Tuesday, officers raided the warehouse and found four Vietnamese nationals inside.
A search of the warehouse uncovered several types of cannabis-related products and extracts, including:
The seized items were valued at more than 3.195 million baht.
Police Lieutenant General Archayon Kraithong, Commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said further investigation found that the group had allegedly been operating at the warehouse for about three months.
He said the suspects allegedly bought cannabis flowers from cannabis farms before processing them into various products for sale both domestically and overseas.
Authorities described the operation as the dismantling of a foreign group allegedly involved in illegal cannabis production in Thailand.
The four suspects were charged with jointly producing a Category 5 narcotic, namely cannabis extract, without permission for commercial purposes and in a manner that could lead to public distribution.
They also face charges related to alleged participation in a transnational criminal organisation involved in the production and sale of narcotics, as well as violating rules on the commercial sale or processing of cannabis as a controlled herb without permission.
Police said the suspects would be prosecuted under Thai law.
The Royal Thai Police asked members of the public to report information related to narcotics or suspicious activity via the 1599 or 191 hotlines, available 24 hours a day, or at a nearby police station.
Authorities said information from tipsters would be kept strictly confidential.