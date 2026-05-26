Transport Ministry blames system failure for high-speed rail crane collapse

Transport Ministry has concluded that the deadly collapse of a construction crane on the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project in Nakhon Ratchasima was caused not by an individual error, but by a “systemic failure” involving all parties responsible for the work.

The accident, which took place in Si Khiu district, killed 31 people and injured 71 others after part of a Launching Gantry crane collapsed onto a passenger train running below.





Jirapong Theppitak, deputy permanent secretary for transport and chairman of the fact-finding committee, announced the inquiry findings at the Transport Ministry alongside Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, director-general of the Department of Highways, and Anan Phonimdang, deputy governor and acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Crane collapsed onto Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani train

The incident occurred at about 9.15am on January 14, 2026, between Nong Nam Khun station and Si Khiu station in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The front support base of a Launching Gantry crane being used on Contract 3-4 of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project fell from a height of more than 10 metres and landed on Special Express Train No 21, operating on the Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani route.

The accident killed 30 passengers and one construction worker, bringing the death toll to 31. Another 71 people were injured.

Three train carriages were damaged. The second carriage was torn by the impact and caught fire, while the third carriage derailed.