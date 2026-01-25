null

Rail services resume safely as Northeastern Line reopens after crane tragedy

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25, 2026

Train services on the Northeastern Line resumed as normal on Saturday morning after being suspended following the deadly crane collapse in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province last week, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) confirmed.

The SRT said the Kaeng Khoi-Nakhon Ratchasima section reopened from 5am after crews cleared debris, repaired damaged tracks and carried out thorough inspections.

All local and ordinary train services are now operating as scheduled, officials said.

The line was closed following the collapse of a construction crane from the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project onto a passing passenger train earlier this month, killing dozens and injuring many others in one of the country’s deadliest rail accidents in recent years.

Transport authorities said preliminary findings pointed to failures by construction staff to comply with safety procedures, including inadequate coordination with railway officials during work near active tracks.

The Transport Ministry has ordered stricter controls at construction sites, including tighter work-time restrictions and mandatory safety monitoring, and is considering action against contractors found responsible.

Officials said the resumption of services reflects confidence in the line’s safety, while stressing that stronger enforcement measures will be implemented to prevent a repeat of the tragedy.

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy