Meteorological Dept warns of higher PM2.5, predicts warmer weather in next seven days

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has forecast warmer conditions over the next seven days, warning that poor air ventilation and light winds could worsen dust accumulation in Upper Thailand.

In its outlook for January 26–31, 2026, the TMD said temperatures in Upper Thailand and the upper South are expected to rise by 1–4°C, with morning fog. However, it will remain cool to cold in the mornings in parts of the upper North and upper Northeast, as the high-pressure system (cold air mass) covering Upper Thailand and the South China Sea weakens. The South may still see isolated thunderstorms.

Monsoon persists; waves expected to ease

A moderate northeast monsoon will continue to prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, while winds and waves are expected to weaken. In the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are forecast at 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.