Pita banks on first-time, undecided and “silent” voters for People’s Party victory

Pita Limjaroenrat, the former leader of the dissolved Move Forward Party, on Sunday called on three groups of voters to back the People’s Party in a bid to form the next government.
He made the remarks as the People’s Party held a major election rally at Samyan Mitrtown shopping mall under the theme “Believe in the People”, aimed at encouraging the public to turn out to vote.
Pita took the stage at the People’s Party rally for the first time, with a lively atmosphere as people—mostly teenagers—packed the area in front of the shopping centre to listen to speeches.
Pita said he had returned from abroad for one reason: to urge people to vote for the People’s Party and help bring Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, the party leader and its prime ministerial candidate, to Government House.
He said there was unfinished business: around 40% of voters gave Move Forward 14 million votes, yet the second-largest party did not allow it to run the country. That, he said, must not happen again. The only way forward, he said, is to win bigger—and to win for longer than before.
“Winning big means the second-largest party won’t dare form a rival government. Vote for the People’s Party in large numbers so they won’t dare set up a competing government. And win big, win long—so that Natthaphong gets two terms, eight years—so that I, Chaithawat Tulathon, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and the Move Forward team can come back in full force for sure,” Pita said.
Pita said he wanted to speak to three groups: first-time voters, voters who remain undecided in opinion surveys, and those who have stayed silent and did not turn out in previous elections.
The first group, he said, is the more than 25% of eligible voters who do not go to the polls—about 12 million people. He said he understood the costs of voting, such as having to close a shop or take leave from work, but stressed that this election matters, adding that there will be no senators involved. Turning out this time, he said, is crucial.
The second group is those who are still undecided about who should form the next government—about 10%, or 7 million people. With two weeks left, he said there are no perfect politicians, but asked whether any other party has politicians who wake up each day to fight for the public—citing Rangsiman Rome, a former party-list MP, and Rakchanok Srinok, a former Bangkok MP from the People’s Party, on social security issues.
If people cannot decide, he said, they should choose only the People’s Party.
The third group is first-time voters, around 2.4 million people. He urged them not to lose hope in the country. “You can be disappointed, but don’t lose hope—absolutely,” he said.
“It depends on every single person”
“So when you add the 12–13 million who don’t vote, plus the 7 million who are still undecided, plus the two million votes from the new generation, we will definitely win,” Pita said.
“Whether politics becomes possible or impossible does not depend on me, or Thanathorn, or Natthaphong. It depends on every single person. Let’s form a people’s government—of the people, by the people, for the people—together,” he said.