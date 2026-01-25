Pita banks on first-time, undecided and “silent” voters for People’s Party victory

“Winning big means the second-largest party won’t dare form a rival government. Vote for the People’s Party in large numbers so they won’t dare set up a competing government. And win big, win long—so that Natthaphong gets two terms, eight years—so that I, Chaithawat Tulathon, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and the Move Forward team can come back in full force for sure,” Pita said.

Three voter groups Pita says could decide the result

Pita said he wanted to speak to three groups: first-time voters, voters who remain undecided in opinion surveys, and those who have stayed silent and did not turn out in previous elections.

“Silent voters”: 12 million urged to turn out

The first group, he said, is the more than 25% of eligible voters who do not go to the polls—about 12 million people. He said he understood the costs of voting, such as having to close a shop or take leave from work, but stressed that this election matters, adding that there will be no senators involved. Turning out this time, he said, is crucial.

Undecided voters: “If you can’t decide, choose the People’s Party”

The second group is those who are still undecided about who should form the next government—about 10%, or 7 million people. With two weeks left, he said there are no perfect politicians, but asked whether any other party has politicians who wake up each day to fight for the public—citing Rangsiman Rome, a former party-list MP, and Rakchanok Srinok, a former Bangkok MP from the People’s Party, on social security issues.

If people cannot decide, he said, they should choose only the People’s Party.

First-time voters: “Don’t lose hope”

The third group is first-time voters, around 2.4 million people. He urged them not to lose hope in the country. “You can be disappointed, but don’t lose hope—absolutely,” he said.

“It depends on every single person”

“So when you add the 12–13 million who don’t vote, plus the 7 million who are still undecided, plus the two million votes from the new generation, we will definitely win,” Pita said.

“Whether politics becomes possible or impossible does not depend on me, or Thanathorn, or Natthaphong. It depends on every single person. Let’s form a people’s government—of the people, by the people, for the people—together,” he said.