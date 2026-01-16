null

A timeline of disasters and crises under Thailand’s two latest prime ministers

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16, 2026

A look back at significant disasters and crises during the terms of Thailand’s two most recent prime ministers, including floods, earthquakes, and construction accidents.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra became Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister on August 18, 2024. During her term, the country faced several natural disasters:

  • August to October 2024 – Flooding in Chiang Rai and Northern Thailand
    Heavy rainfall and floods hit Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai, resulting in widespread damage and landslides, affecting tens of thousands of households across 19 provinces.
  • November to December 2024 – Flooding in Southern Thailand
    After the northern floods, heavy rain extended into the south, impacting 11 provinces, including Songkhla, which declared an emergency. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from affected areas.
  • March 28, 2025 – Earthquake and Collapse of the SAO Building
    A powerful earthquake in Myanmar, with aftershocks felt in Thailand, caused severe damage, including the collapse of the State Audit Office building (SAO) in Bangkok. Many lives were lost.

On September 7, 2025, Anutin Charnvirakul became Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister. Under his leadership, several incidents took place:

  • September 24, 2025 – Road Collapse Due to Subway Construction
    A section of Samsen Road near Vajira Hospital collapsed, causing damage to the Samsen Police Station. Nearby residents had to be evacuated. This occurred on the same day the new Prime Minister took his oath of office.
  • Military Conflicts with Cambodia (Rounds 1 and 2)
    In October 2025, armed clashes erupted in disputed areas along the border, including the Ta Kwai-Ta Muen Thom area. A more intense military operation followed from December 7 to 27, 2025.
  • November 2025 – Severe Flooding in Hat Yai
    In late 2025, Hat Yai, Songkhla, experienced a devastating flood, marking one of the region’s worst inundations in recent history.
  • January 11, 2026 – Bombings and Arson in Southern Border Provinces
    A coordinated attack involved explosions and arson at 11 petrol stations across three southern border provinces.
  • January 14, 2026 – Crane Collapse on High-Speed Rail Project
    A crane collapse at a high-speed rail project in Nakhon Ratchasima resulted in the deaths of 32 people, with many more injured.
  • January 15, 2026 – Crane Collapse on Rama II Road
    Another crane collapse occurred on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon, causing two fatalities.

These events underscore the challenges faced by the country under the leadership of both Prime Ministers, highlighting the need for effective disaster response and management.

