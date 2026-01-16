A timeline of disasters and crises under Thailand’s two latest prime ministers

On September 7, 2025, Anutin Charnvirakul became Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister. Under his leadership, several incidents took place:

September 24, 2025 – Road Collapse Due to Subway Construction

A section of Samsen Road near Vajira Hospital collapsed, causing damage to the Samsen Police Station. Nearby residents had to be evacuated. This occurred on the same day the new Prime Minister took his oath of office.

In October 2025, armed clashes erupted in disputed areas along the border, including the Ta Kwai-Ta Muen Thom area. A more intense military operation followed from December 7 to 27, 2025.

In late 2025, Hat Yai, Songkhla, experienced a devastating flood, marking one of the region’s worst inundations in recent history.

A coordinated attack involved explosions and arson at 11 petrol stations across three southern border provinces.

A crane collapse at a high-speed rail project in Nakhon Ratchasima resulted in the deaths of 32 people, with many more injured.

Another crane collapse occurred on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon, causing two fatalities.

These events underscore the challenges faced by the country under the leadership of both Prime Ministers, highlighting the need for effective disaster response and management.