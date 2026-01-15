Rama 2 crane collapse: Cause revealed, work suspended

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, conducted an emergency site inspection on Thursday (January 15) following a fatal crane and concrete beam collapse on Rama 2 Road.

The incident, which occurred near the Paris Garden Inn before the Tha Chin River Bridge, left two people dead and two others injured after debris crushed two vehicles.

Preliminary Findings and Recovery Efforts

Accompanied by Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, and representatives from Italian-Thai Development (ITD), Minister Phiphat was briefed on the suspected cause.

Initial reports suggest the collapse may have been triggered by the settlement of the crane’s support leg.

The accident occurred just as workers finished installing concrete segments and were preparing to secure them with cables. Recovery efforts are currently categorised by the following priorities: