Rama 2 crane collapse: Cause revealed, work suspended

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

Government officials freeze high-risk infrastructure projects to conduct a safety audit after a major equipment failure on Rama 2 Road resulted in multiple casualties

  • The suspected cause of the fatal crane collapse on Rama 2 Road is the settlement of the crane’s support leg.
  • The incident, which left two people dead and two injured, has prompted the government to form a special committee to investigate the contractor.
  • In response, the Ministry of Transport has ordered an immediate suspension of all aerial construction projects across the country pending a safety audit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, conducted an emergency site inspection on Thursday (January 15) following a fatal crane and concrete beam collapse on Rama 2 Road.

The incident, which occurred near the Paris Garden Inn before the Tha Chin River Bridge, left two people dead and two others injured after debris crushed two vehicles.

Preliminary Findings and Recovery Efforts

Accompanied by Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, and representatives from Italian-Thai Development (ITD), Minister Phiphat was briefed on the suspected cause.

Initial reports suggest the collapse may have been triggered by the settlement of the crane’s support leg.

The accident occurred just as workers finished installing concrete segments and were preparing to secure them with cables. Recovery efforts are currently categorised by the following priorities:

  • Body Recovery: One victim is expected to be recovered today. The second recovery is delayed due to the structural instability of the upper wreckage, which requires stabilisation to prevent further accidents.
  • Site Clearance: The main road has been closed, and traffic is being rerouted. Two heavy-duty cranes will be deployed to clear the wreckage once the area is deemed safe.
  • Timeline: Due to the proximity of power lines and heavy urban traffic, officials estimate it will take up to 15 days to fully restore the site to a safe condition.

Government Response and Contractor Accountability

Phiphat confirmed that the Prime Minister has convened a special meeting to establish an investigative committee. This panel will include the Office of the Council of State and the Comptroller General’s Department to scrutinise the contractor’s performance records.

"We must identify the real cause," Phiphat stated, noting that the collapse happened during the morning when construction was paused. "Engineering experts will review CCTV and technical data to determine if this was a mechanical failure or an environmental factor, as no active work was being performed at the time."

Nationwide Suspension of Aerial Projects

In light of this tragedy and a separate recent incident in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, the Ministry of Transport has ordered an immediate suspension of all aerial construction projects across the country.

This halt will remain in effect while authorities conduct a thorough safety audit to prevent further loss of life.

Further measures regarding the contractor's liability and future eligibility for state projects are expected to be finalised following the cabinet-level meeting.

