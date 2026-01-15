Rama 2 crane collapse: Cause revealed, work suspended

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, conducted an emergency site inspection on Thursday (January 15) following a fatal crane and concrete beam collapse on Rama 2 Road.
The incident, which occurred near the Paris Garden Inn before the Tha Chin River Bridge, left two people dead and two others injured after debris crushed two vehicles.
Preliminary Findings and Recovery Efforts
Accompanied by Piyapong Jiwattanakulpaisarn, Director-General of the Department of Highways, and representatives from Italian-Thai Development (ITD), Minister Phiphat was briefed on the suspected cause.
Initial reports suggest the collapse may have been triggered by the settlement of the crane’s support leg.
The accident occurred just as workers finished installing concrete segments and were preparing to secure them with cables. Recovery efforts are currently categorised by the following priorities:
Phiphat confirmed that the Prime Minister has convened a special meeting to establish an investigative committee. This panel will include the Office of the Council of State and the Comptroller General’s Department to scrutinise the contractor’s performance records.
"We must identify the real cause," Phiphat stated, noting that the collapse happened during the morning when construction was paused. "Engineering experts will review CCTV and technical data to determine if this was a mechanical failure or an environmental factor, as no active work was being performed at the time."
In light of this tragedy and a separate recent incident in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, the Ministry of Transport has ordered an immediate suspension of all aerial construction projects across the country.
This halt will remain in effect while authorities conduct a thorough safety audit to prevent further loss of life.
Further measures regarding the contractor's liability and future eligibility for state projects are expected to be finalised following the cabinet-level meeting.