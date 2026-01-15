Finance Ministry fast-tracks ‘contractor rating book’ after crane incident

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, Director-General of the CGD, stated that after the incident, the Prime Minister personally instructed the CGD to work closely with other agencies to close legal gaps and prevent similar incidents in the future. The CGD has accepted this directive and is committed to acting swiftly and effectively.

Furthermore, the CGD is pushing forward with ministerial regulations to support the contractor rating book, aimed at addressing issues with contractors in the special category who have not been demoted despite mistakes. These regulations have already been published in the Royal Gazette.

By the end of January, the CGD will propose the details of the point-deduction system and the conditions under which a contractor’s registration can be revoked to the Procurement and Pricing Committees for approval.

“This new ministerial regulation will give the government the power to downgrade contractors, deduct points, and suspend them from bidding on contracts, particularly for serious negligence leading to damage or harm to state property. The scoring system will apply to new bidding projects only,” Patricia said.

For ongoing construction contracts, if an incident occurs after the new regulations are enacted, the new criteria can be used immediately to consider the revocation of registration, provided the project-owning agency submits the issue for review. However, the scoring system will only apply to new contracts.

Regarding blacklisting contractors involved in accidents, the current Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act allows the CGD to declare non-performing contractors under six specified conditions.

However, the CGD cannot impose blacklisting independently. It must follow the proper process, where the contracting agency reviews the situation and submits a proposal to the Ministry of Finance for further action.