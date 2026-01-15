Rama 2 Road Crane Collapse Strikes Again, PM Demands Urgent Action

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reacted with frustration after another crane collapse occurred on Rama 2 Road, Samut Sakhon. The accident took place before the Tha Chin Bridge, prompting Anutin to express his dissatisfaction.

"I've received the report, but I haven't received all the details yet," Anutin said, shaking his head. "I don't know what to say. Same old story again?"

When asked if it was necessary to review all contracts with the contractor involved, Anutin replied, "This morning, Deputy PM Phiphat held a meeting with the relevant parties. But this incident happened again," he said, shaking his head once more.

"I am aware of the situation, and we must get a detailed report from the responsible parties."

Anutin further discussed the ongoing debate about accountability, stating that the problem stemmed from a lack of authority in some agencies.

"Instead of blaming each other, we must call for a meeting and take some action. This issue cannot be left unresolved," Anutin said.

He also noted that legal reforms are necessary, stating that the law must be fixed to prevent such incidents from happening repeatedly. The government plans to address the matter and ensure that these accidents are prevented in the future.