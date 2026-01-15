Comptroller-General's Department Clarifies Power to Blacklist Contractors

The Comptroller-General's Department of Thailand has addressed the issue of blacklisting contractors, clarifying that the department cannot unilaterally blacklist contractors. Instead, it is the responsibility of the contracting agencies to propose such actions.

This clarification comes after a crane accident in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, raised questions about safety standards and contractor accountability.

Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the Comptroller-General, explained that the department has the authority to blacklist contractors under the Public Procurement and Asset Management Act but that decisions must be initiated by the project’s contracting agency.

Patricia noted that no government agency had ever proposed blacklisting contractors involved in serious accidents or fatalities. Typically, blacklisting requests were submitted in cases of contractors abandoning projects or failing to sign contracts. However, under Section 109 of the Public Procurement Act, agencies are allowed to terminate contracts if the contractor fails to meet safety standards, as outlined in the agreement.