Comptroller-General's Department Clarifies Power to Blacklist Contractors

The Comptroller-General's Department of Thailand has addressed the issue of blacklisting contractors, clarifying that the department cannot unilaterally blacklist contractors. Instead, it is the responsibility of the contracting agencies to propose such actions.
This clarification comes after a crane accident in Si Khiew, Nakhon Ratchasima, raised questions about safety standards and contractor accountability.
Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the Comptroller-General, explained that the department has the authority to blacklist contractors under the Public Procurement and Asset Management Act but that decisions must be initiated by the project’s contracting agency.
Patricia noted that no government agency had ever proposed blacklisting contractors involved in serious accidents or fatalities. Typically, blacklisting requests were submitted in cases of contractors abandoning projects or failing to sign contracts. However, under Section 109 of the Public Procurement Act, agencies are allowed to terminate contracts if the contractor fails to meet safety standards, as outlined in the agreement.
Patricia also revealed that the Comptroller-General’s Department has introduced a new regulation, the "Contractor Rating Book," which will be used to assess and manage contractor performance.
This new regulation, signed into law on January 8, 2026, and published in the Government Gazette on January 13, 2026, allows for the deduction of points, suspension of bids, and downgrading contractors, particularly in cases of severe negligence that endangers public safety or damages state property.
The rating system will apply to new bidding projects, but ongoing construction projects can also have their contractors’ registrations revoked under the new guidelines if an accident occurs after the regulations come into force. The Prime Minister has instructed the department to close legal loopholes and ensure contractors comply strictly with safety standards to prevent further incidents.
The Comptroller-General’s Department emphasized that the government is committed to improving oversight and safety, ensuring that public safety remains a priority in government projects.