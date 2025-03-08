Thailand's financial status stable: Comptroller General's Department

The Comptroller General's Department has confirmed that Thailand's financial status remains stable, and government spending continues as planned.
After reports indicated that the government's Treasury balance stood at 245.494 billion baht at the end of January 2025, a significant decrease from the usual range of 400,000 million to 500,000 million baht, potentially affecting public spending, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director general of the Comptroller General's Department, clarified that the government is implementing a deficit fiscal policy for the 2025 fiscal year, taking into account revenues, expenditures, and loans.
The management of the Treasury balance follows a mechanism overseen by relevant agencies, including the Fiscal Policy Office, State Enterprise Policy Office, Public Debt Management Office, and the Comptroller General’s Department, ensuring the balance remains at an appropriate level for government disbursements.
"The Treasury balance should not be too low, as it could impact public spending, nor should it be too high, leading to excessive interest burdens from public debt. The appropriate level depends on the changing disbursement needs of government agencies. As of the end of January 2025, the remaining treasury balance of 245.494 billion baht is still sufficient for government expenditures."
Patricia further stated that the Treasury balance is being closely monitored, and monthly budget disbursement targets are set, with efforts to accelerate the process according to plan. As of the end of February:
Disbursement from the 2024 budget stood at 53%.
Disbursement from the 2025 budget stood at 45%.
The Comptroller General's Department emphasises that government agencies must expedite disbursements in line with targets to stimulate the economy and enhance the country's financial liquidity.