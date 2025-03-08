Thailand's financial status stable: Comptroller General's Department

The Comptroller General's Department has confirmed that Thailand's financial status remains stable, and government spending continues as planned.

After reports indicated that the government's Treasury balance stood at 245.494 billion baht at the end of January 2025, a significant decrease from the usual range of 400,000 million to 500,000 million baht, potentially affecting public spending, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, director general of the Comptroller General's Department, clarified that the government is implementing a deficit fiscal policy for the 2025 fiscal year, taking into account revenues, expenditures, and loans.