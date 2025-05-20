ACT criticises Interior Ministry over removing contractor data

According to the letter dated April 2, some contractors had requested the Comptroller General’s Department to remove their details from the publicly circulated lists of abandoned contractors.

The lists contained sensitive information such as corporate registration numbers, names of managing directors or partners, addresses and national ID numbers, which could potentially be exploited by criminals for illegal purposes.

After consideration, the Department of Local Administration determined that, under the PDPA, local administrations should verify and delete personal data related to contractors listed as abandoned contractors and remove any withdrawn names from their websites.