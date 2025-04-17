Thailand's Data at Risk Amidst Cybersecurity Concerns

The Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) has warned that Thailand's vulnerability in data protection and the lack of robust cybersecurity measures are placing Thai data at significant risk from hackers.

This warning was prompted by reports of data breaches at several major Thai companies, including Thailand Post, Bangchak, and HomePro, where thousands, if not millions, of personal information records were compromised.

Thienchai na Nakorn, chairman of the PDPC, revealed to "Thansettakij" that Thailand faces an elevated risk of personal data breaches.

According to data from Kaspersky, a leading antivirus software provider, over 200,000 servers in Thailand are vulnerable to cyberattacks. While some data leaks have already occurred, the full extent of the damage remains unassessed.