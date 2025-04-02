Thai companies to lead Phase 2 of Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project

The Transport Ministry has decided to award the design, construction supervision, and inspection of Phase 2 of the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project to Thai companies, rejecting China's proposal to use its own services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit also confirmed on Wednesday that in Phase 2, almost 100% of the materials used will be sourced domestically.

This phase, which covers a 357-kilometer extension from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai provinces, is expected to cost around 340 billion baht and is projected to begin operations in 2030.

Speaking after the 32nd joint committee meeting since the project's inception in 2020, Suriya explained that the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is preparing the terms of reference (TOR) for the bidding process, which will prioritize Thai contractors over international bidders.

"The design, construction, and inspection for Phase 2 will be carried out entirely by Thai companies," Suriya stated, adding that it is still possible for Thai companies to form a joint venture with foreign partners, provided they meet the required qualifications.

He expressed confidence in the capabilities of Thai engineers, highlighting that their work adheres to international standards and is acceptable to the Chinese side. The project will also undergo rigorous inspections to ensure safety, he added.