Transport Minister Confirms Rama 2 Construction Will Not Finish This Year

The long-running construction saga on Thailand’s Rama 2 Road will not conclude this year, Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirmed, contradicting a major pledge made by the previous government.

In a briefing on his first working day at the ministry on Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister stated that his initial review of the data showed it was "impossible" for all the extensive work on the vital southern thoroughfare to be fully finished before the year's end.