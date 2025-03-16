Transport Ministry suggests detours after bridge collapse

Chakree Bamrungwong, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Transport stated that following the tragic collapse of a bridge beam at the construction site near the Daokanong Toll Gate on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit has ordered the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) to expedite assistance for the injured and affected families.
He also instructed authorities to clear the site swiftly to facilitate public travel.
During this process, EXAT, the Department of Highways (DOH), and the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) have provided updates on alternative routes and traffic management as follows:
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has announced the temporary closure of entry and exit ramps on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway. Motorists heading into the city towards Bang Pakok Intersection should use Suksawat Road to access the Suksawat Toll Plaza. For outbound traffic, drivers should use the Rama IX Bridge, exit onto Suksawat Road, and continue towards Rama 2 Road.
The Department of Highways (DOH) has confirmed that both the express and parallel lanes on outbound Rama 2 Road from Bang Pakaeo Intersection remain fully operational. Similarly, inbound Rama 2 Road, including both express and parallel lanes heading towards Bang Pakaeo Intersection, remains accessible as usual.
The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has provided an alternative route for motorists using the Rama IX Expressway to reach outbound Rama 2 Road. They should exit at the Suksawat Toll Plaza, continue straight to the Mahaisawan Intersection, turn left onto Charan Sanitwong Road, proceed to Ratchaphruek Road, turn left onto Kanlapaphruek Road, and then connect to Kanchanaphisek Road to reach Rama 2 Road.
Travelers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes when possible to ensure a smoother journey. Motorists should drive cautiously, follow traffic signs, and adhere strictly to official instructions. For further information, please contact the EXAT Call Center at 1543, DOH Hotline at 1586, or DRR Hotline at 1146.