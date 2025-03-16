Transport Ministry suggests detours after bridge collapse

The Department of Highways (DOH) has confirmed that both the express and parallel lanes on outbound Rama 2 Road from Bang Pakaeo Intersection remain fully operational. Similarly, inbound Rama 2 Road, including both express and parallel lanes heading towards Bang Pakaeo Intersection, remains accessible as usual.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has provided an alternative route for motorists using the Rama IX Expressway to reach outbound Rama 2 Road. They should exit at the Suksawat Toll Plaza, continue straight to the Mahaisawan Intersection, turn left onto Charan Sanitwong Road, proceed to Ratchaphruek Road, turn left onto Kanlapaphruek Road, and then connect to Kanchanaphisek Road to reach Rama 2 Road.

Travelers are advised to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes when possible to ensure a smoother journey. Motorists should drive cautiously, follow traffic signs, and adhere strictly to official instructions. For further information, please contact the EXAT Call Center at 1543, DOH Hotline at 1586, or DRR Hotline at 1146.