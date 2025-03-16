It’s time to discard the 'Contractor’s Scorecard’: Bangkok ex-deputy gov

Former Bangkok deputy governor Samart Ratchapolsitte said that it was important to hold those responsible to account in order to prevent construction accidents.

Samart, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, was reacting to the recent bridge collapse at the Dao Khanong Toll Gate on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway.

In a Facebook post on Saturday titled "Construction on Rama 2 Road keeps collapsing – it’s time to discard the 'Contractor’s Scorecard'”, he said: “After the expressway construction accident on Rama 2 Road on November 29, 2024, which caused fatalities and injuries, I never expected another accident would happen. All responsible parties had already learned from previous incidents. The Minister of Transport had repeatedly stated that the 'contractor’s scorecard' would be implemented to penalise contractors by deducting points, reviewing their rankings, and removing them from the list of those eligible for government projects.”