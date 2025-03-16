It’s time to discard the 'Contractor’s Scorecard’: Bangkok ex-deputy gov

Former Bangkok deputy governor Samart Ratchapolsitte said that it was important to hold those responsible to account in order to prevent construction accidents.
Samart, a former deputy leader of the Democrat Party, was reacting to the recent bridge collapse at the Dao Khanong Toll Gate on the Chalerm Mahanakorn Expressway.
In a Facebook post on Saturday titled "Construction on Rama 2 Road keeps collapsing – it’s time to discard the 'Contractor’s Scorecard'”, he said: “After the expressway construction accident on Rama 2 Road on November 29, 2024, which caused fatalities and injuries, I never expected another accident would happen. All responsible parties had already learned from previous incidents. The Minister of Transport had repeatedly stated that the 'contractor’s scorecard' would be implemented to penalise contractors by deducting points, reviewing their rankings, and removing them from the list of those eligible for government projects.”
“However, early this morning (Saturday, March 15), another construction accident occurred on the Rama 3 - Dao Kanong - Western Outer Ring Road Expressway, which connects to the Rama 2 Road Expressway. There were casualties and injuries.”
In the post, Samart said the main issue that needed to be investigated was whether the accident was a result of design, construction, or project management. “It is crucial to identify the cause to learn lessons for future projects and inform the public, especially those travelling on Rama 2 Road, to protect themselves,” he said.
Samart expressed surprise that the investigation into the November 29, 2024 accident, had still not been finished? “What lessons can we learn to prevent future accidents?” he asked.
“Regardless of the measures taken, preventing accidents relies on how strictly those responsible are held accountable. If they are not, don't expect effective results,” he said in the post.
He suggested that the Minister of Transport reconsider the effectiveness of the 'Contractor’s Scorecard' and make necessary adjustments. “If it’s not working, it’s better to discard it and let the public take their own precautions. The best solution, for now, is to avoid using Rama 2 Road unless absolutely necessary."