Construction crane collapses on Rama 2 Road; one fatality reported

Latest updates have emerged regarding the construction crane collapse on the Rama 2 elevated highway.

Rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation (Bang Yi Khan Point) and local emergency medical units have clarified the exact location: the incident occurred on Rama 2 Road (Outbound) in front of the Paris Hotel, near the entrance to the Samut Sakhon Provincial Transport Office.

At the scene, a tragic sight was revealed as the massive steel crane structure fell directly onto two civilian vehicles.

Both cars were severely crushed by the weight of the metal.

Authorities are currently using hydraulic extrication tools ("jaws of life") to urgently recover those trapped inside.

Initial reports now confirm 2 fatalities.