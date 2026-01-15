Construction crane collapses on Rama 2 Road; one fatality reported

Construction Crane Collapses on Rama 2 Road, before the Tha Chin River Bridge, Samut Sakhon.
Authorities are rushing to investigate.
Reporters informed that a construction crane collapsed on Rama 2 Road (Outbound) in Samut Sakhon Province, specifically before the approach to the Tha Chin River Bridge at 9.15am on Thursday (January 15).
Latest updates have emerged regarding the construction crane collapse on the Rama 2 elevated highway.
Rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation (Bang Yi Khan Point) and local emergency medical units have clarified the exact location: the incident occurred on Rama 2 Road (Outbound) in front of the Paris Hotel, near the entrance to the Samut Sakhon Provincial Transport Office.
At the scene, a tragic sight was revealed as the massive steel crane structure fell directly onto two civilian vehicles.
Both cars were severely crushed by the weight of the metal.
Authorities are currently using hydraulic extrication tools ("jaws of life") to urgently recover those trapped inside.
Initial reports now confirm 2 fatalities.
Commuters travelling this route are advised to allow extra travel time or seek alternative paths.
The site is a known bottleneck before the Tha Chin River Bridge, where traffic is normally heavy.
The closure of the area to remove the crane is expected to cause significant traffic congestion, potentially stretching back to the Bangkok border.