Nakhon Ratchasima crane tragedy: Search ends with 32 fatalities

The tragic construction crane collapse onto a Special Express train in Sikhio, Nakhon Ratchasima, has concluded its search and rescue phase.
The Governor has officially closed the emergency command centre after confirming that all passengers have been accounted for.
The final death toll has risen to 32 fatalities.
Efforts are now focused on clearing debris and restoring the rail line to normal operations as quickly as possible.
The horrific accident occurred on January 14, 2026, at approximately 9.30am near a high-speed railway construction site in Ban Thanon Khot (Moo 11), Sikhio Subdistrict, Sikhio District, Nakhon Ratchasima.
A massive construction crane collapsed directly onto Special Express Train No. 21 (Krung Thep Aphiwat – Ubon Ratchathani) as it was passing through the area.
At the time of the incident, the train was carrying 171 passengers (out of an original 208, after 37 had disembarked at previous stations).
Following an intensive search through the twisted metal and wreckage, the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Incident Command Centre released the final casualty figures as of 9pm on the day of the accident:
Status: All persons accounted for; no further missing persons reported.
Anupong Suksomnit, the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima and Incident Commander, officially announced the closure of the provincial command centre.
"We have thoroughly inspected every inch of the site and confirmed there are no more individuals trapped or missing," the Governor stated. "We are now handing the site over to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to clear the wreckage and restore the tracks for public use."
While the provincial-level command centre has closed, the Sikhio District Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has taken over the local mission.
They will continue to coordinate assistance for the victims and work alongside SRT engineers to ensure the Northeastern rail line returns to service safely and swiftly.