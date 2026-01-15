US Pauses Immigrant Visas: Tourists Not Affected

The suspension is scheduled to take effect on January 21.
It impacts a wide range of regions, including Latin American nations (such as Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay), Balkan states (Bosnia and Albania), South Asian countries (Pakistan and Bangladesh), and numerous nations across Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.
Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department, stated that the agency is exercising its authority to disqualify potential immigrants who might become a "public charge" or exploit American taxpayer-funded benefits.
The pause allows the department to re-evaluate procedures to ensure foreign nationals do not rely on government welfare.
Notably, US visitor visas remain unaffected, maintaining access for upcoming international events, such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement. While his campaign focused on illegal immigration, this latest action targets legal channels.
Key developments include:
The decision follows a November directive requiring diplomats to ensure visa applicants are financially self-sufficient.
Trump previously pledged to pause migration from certain nations following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member by an Afghan national near the White House.
The 75 countries subject to the immigrant visa suspension are: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbadoes, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.
The White House has confirmed a formal suspension regarding the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 specific countries, including Thailand.
The US government has initiated an indefinite temporary pause on immigrant visa services. This measure is designed to facilitate a comprehensive review and tightening of the current screening and vetting systems for all applicants.
Based on reports from Fox News and internal US Department of State memorandums, the suspension is driven by the following goals:
It is important to note that this action is a suspension of processing for review purposes, rather than a permanent ban on the listed countries.
Suspended Categories (Immigrant Visas) Processing has been halted specifically for those seeking permanent residency in the United States. This includes:
Exempted Categories (Non-Immigrant Visas) Temporary visas remain unaffected and may be applied for as usual.
Key examples include:
Those Impacted. This policy applies to new immigrant visa applicants and individuals who have interviews scheduled for immigrant visas while the order remains in effect.
Those Not Impacted: The suspension does not apply to individuals who currently hold valid, unexpired visas, nor does it affect those applying for any type of non-immigrant or temporary visa.
In short, applications for permanent residency are currently paused, while temporary visas and existing valid visas remain fully operational.
Reuters