US Pauses Immigrant Visas: Tourists Not Affected

Scope and Implementation

The suspension is scheduled to take effect on January 21.

It impacts a wide range of regions, including Latin American nations (such as Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay), Balkan states (Bosnia and Albania), South Asian countries (Pakistan and Bangladesh), and numerous nations across Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department, stated that the agency is exercising its authority to disqualify potential immigrants who might become a "public charge" or exploit American taxpayer-funded benefits.

The pause allows the department to re-evaluate procedures to ensure foreign nationals do not rely on government welfare.

Notably, US visitor visas remain unaffected, maintaining access for upcoming international events, such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.