US Pauses Immigrant Visas: Tourists Not Affected

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

Administration of US President Donald Trump is halting processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 countries, a State Department spokesperson announced on Wednesday. This move marks a significant expansion of Washington’s current immigration crackdown.

Scope and Implementation

The suspension is scheduled to take effect on January 21.

It impacts a wide range of regions, including Latin American nations (such as Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay), Balkan states (Bosnia and Albania), South Asian countries (Pakistan and Bangladesh), and numerous nations across Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department, stated that the agency is exercising its authority to disqualify potential immigrants who might become a "public charge" or exploit American taxpayer-funded benefits.

The pause allows the department to re-evaluate procedures to ensure foreign nationals do not rely on government welfare.

Notably, US visitor visas remain unaffected, maintaining access for upcoming international events, such as the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

Impacts on Legal Immigration

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement. While his campaign focused on illegal immigration, this latest action targets legal channels.

Key developments include:

  • Increased Barriers: The administration has imposed higher fees for H-1B visas for skilled workers.
  • Visa Revocations: Over 100,000 visas have been revoked since Trump took office, alongside stricter social media vetting.
  • Expert Criticism: David Bier of the Cato Institute described the move as the "most anti-legal immigration agenda" in US history, estimating it will turn away approximately 315,000 legal immigrants in the coming year.

The decision follows a November directive requiring diplomats to ensure visa applicants are financially self-sufficient.

Trump previously pledged to pause migration from certain nations following the fatal shooting of a National Guard member by an Afghan national near the White House.

Full List of Affected Countries

The 75 countries subject to the immigrant visa suspension are: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbadoes, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Congo, Cuba, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.

The White House has confirmed a formal suspension regarding the processing of immigrant visas for applicants from 75 specific countries, including Thailand.

Official Confirmation

The US government has initiated an indefinite temporary pause on immigrant visa services. This measure is designed to facilitate a comprehensive review and tightening of the current screening and vetting systems for all applicants.

Rationale and Objectives

Based on reports from Fox News and internal US Department of State memorandums, the suspension is driven by the following goals:

  • Enhanced Screening: To re-evaluate and improve the vetting and screening processes.
  • Public Charge Mitigation: To prevent the entry of individuals who may pose a risk of becoming dependent on government subsidies or public benefits.
  • Compliance Verification: To strictly audit financial records, travel history, and adherence to updated immigration statutes.

It is important to note that this action is a suspension of processing for review purposes, rather than a permanent ban on the listed countries.

Affected vs. Exempted Visa Categories

Suspended Categories (Immigrant Visas) Processing has been halted specifically for those seeking permanent residency in the United States. This includes:

  • Permanent migration or relocation applications.
  • Green Card (Lawful Permanent Residence) petitions.
  • Permanent family reunification visas.

Exempted Categories (Non-Immigrant Visas) Temporary visas remain unaffected and may be applied for as usual.

Key examples include:

  • F-1 Student Visas.
  • K-1 Fiancé Visas.
  • J-1 Exchange Visitor Visas.
  • B1/B2 Tourism and Business Visas.
  • Other temporary categories are not intended for permanent settlement.

Impact Summary

Those Impacted. This policy applies to new immigrant visa applicants and individuals who have interviews scheduled for immigrant visas while the order remains in effect.

Those Not Impacted: The suspension does not apply to individuals who currently hold valid, unexpired visas, nor does it affect those applying for any type of non-immigrant or temporary visa.

In short, applications for permanent residency are currently paused, while temporary visas and existing valid visas remain fully operational.

