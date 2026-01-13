Iran’s foreign minister: Tehran ‘ready for war’ if Trump uses force

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Washington that Tehran is ready for war should the United States decide to test the country militarily, following US President Donald Trump’s threat of military action in response to Iran’s crackdown on nationwide anti-government protests.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Monday (January 12), Araghchi said communication channels between Tehran and Washington remain open amid ongoing unrest but stressed that his country is “fully prepared for any scenario.”

He claimed that Iran’s current “large-scale and comprehensive military readiness” surpasses that of the 12-day war fought last year.