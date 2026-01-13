Thailand unfazed by Trump’s 25% tariff plan on Iran trade, Sihasak says

At Government House, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow commented on Tuesday (January 13) reports that US President Donald Trump would impose a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, saying such decisions were for each country to consider.

Thailand maintains relations and trade with Iran, and any stance must be guided by Thailand’s national interests.

The Foreign Minister said the more pressing concern was a return to calm in Iran so stability could be restored and the public properly cared for.