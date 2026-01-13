Thailand unfazed by Trump’s 25% tariff plan on Iran trade, Sihasak says

At Government House, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow commented on Tuesday (January 13) reports that US President Donald Trump would impose a 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran, saying such decisions were for each country to consider.
Thailand maintains relations and trade with Iran, and any stance must be guided by Thailand’s national interests.
The Foreign Minister said the more pressing concern was a return to calm in Iran so stability could be restored and the public properly cared for.
Concern was also expressed for Thai nationals, noting that Thailand has both diplomatic ties and trade interests with Iran, while economic measures remain a matter for each country to decide.
“I think it is our decision. The US should not pressure every country like this. We understand the situation. We do not want human rights violations; that is the most important issue,” Sihasak said.
He added that no official contact had been made regarding the US leader’s stance.