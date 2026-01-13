Thailand Bets on $42bn Creative ‘Powerhouse’ to Drive Post-Industrial Growth

Bangkok pivots to an IP-based economy as the creative sector hits 8% of GDP, outperforming global averages despite looming threats from AI and big tech.

Thailand is aggressively pivoting its economic engine toward the creative arts, with the sector now valued at a staggering 1.44 trillion baht ($42.4 billion).

New data reveals that the "creative economy" now accounts for 8.01% of the nation’s GDP, positioning it as a critical pillar of growth as traditional industries face mounting global pressure.

Speaking at the ‘Creative Economy Strategic Direction 2026’ summit, Dr Chakrit Pichyangkul, executive director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), stated that the sector has proven more resilient than the broader economy during recent global crises.

With exports valued at 378 billion baht ($11.1 billion) and a workforce of nearly one million people, officials argue that creativity is no longer an "alternative" industry but a primary economic base.

The Pillars of Profit

According to Thansettakij's reporter Sininat Phadungkarn, the CEA identified three "heavyweight" sectors currently driving the lion’s share of value:

Fashion: Leading the pack at 236 billion baht ($6.9 billion), spanning apparel, leather goods, and jewellery.

Advertising: Contributing 215 billion baht ($6.3 billion) through media buying and content production.

Design: Adding 87 billion baht ($2.6 billion) in value-added services across the industrial spectrum.