As Thailand Positions Gaming as Growth Engine, Industry and Government Level Up Efforts to Foster Global Collaboration

Second, regulatory oversight will shift to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society who is expected to coordinate enforcement in a facilitative manner to reduce investment risks, strengthen Thai IPs, and enhance game development capabilities.



“The new game bill is intended to create space for Thai companies to grow while ensuring a reasonable level of oversight for foreign firms operating in Thailand. The measure is certainly not designed to discourage or inconvenience international players; rather, it aligns with global practices,” shares Mr. Sakkawet Yorsaeng, Vice President of depa.



Third, the Game Industry Fund would offer direct support to developers and service providers through grants, co-investment, export reimbursements, and global visibility programs. While the mechanism has received strong industry support, differing views remain among relevant agencies regarding the adequacy of existing digital funds. It will be important to monitor how the government ultimately decides on this matter.



Voices from people in the industry

Representing voices of local producers, Mr. Nenin Ananbanchachai, former President of the Thai Game Association (TGA), also echoes that the bill, while boosting potential for producers, should fundamentally create fair competition.

Mr. Kittipong Prucksa-aroon, current President of TGA, believes that establishing the Game Industry Fund is vital for long-term growth. “We need a dedicated Game Industry Fund to enable consistent, long-term planning. The current year-to-year government budgets, with uncertain and fluctuating allocations, make it difficult to plan large-scale or multi-year initiatives to support the industry. Establishing a clear, stable fund would allow us to strategically allocate resources to key areas such as Thai IP development, e-sports, and co-investment programs, ensuring we can plan, scale, and sustain projects that drive the industry’s long-term growth and competitiveness,” he said.

Thai government maintains that dedicated investment is essential to meet Thailand’s goal of a 100-billion-baht gaming industry within the next decade, where global companies can confidently invest, partner, and scale operations.

Vero Advocacy suggests that the Draft Game Act should evolve alongside the industry through a co-regulatory model that actively involves private sector representatives, industry associations, and independent experts in both the drafting and oversight processes. Their participation would keep policymakers attuned to rapid technological shifts and market realities, ensuring that the law remains practical and growth-oriented. The Act should enable innovation, investment, and talent development rather than impose restrictive compliance.

Policy alignment should cultivate an environment where innovation flourishes, local IPs expand, and international partnerships deepen. While foreign investment remains vital, the Act should strike a careful balance—encouraging global participation while ensuring that domestic developers receive equitable opportunities. This includes addressing local creators’ disadvantages, fostering knowledge transfer, and ensuring the fair, transparent, and inclusive distribution of subsidies. When support reaches smaller studios and independent developers, it lays the groundwork for a sustainable creative economy that benefits all.

Lesson from South Korea—recognized for its advanced game promotion and regulatory frameworks—is that effective regulation builds ecosystems, not just rules. South Korea coordinates policy across ministries, industry, and academia through national game councils that set long-term strategies for investment, education, and exports.

Thailand could adopt a similar approach by establishing a permanent Game Industry Council to align with depa, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Culture, while embedding provisions that strengthen local talent, IP protection, and global market access. In doing so, Thailand can transform regulation into a catalyst for competitiveness within the global creative economy.



Building a future-ready ecosystem

The appointment of experienced gamer and policymaker Mr. Chaichanok Chidchod to lead the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) marks a key step forward. His leadership presents a timely opportunity to close the gap between industry realities and policy vision, ensuring Thailand’s gaming ecosystem continues to evolve in step with global standards.

But realizing this vision will require collaboration beyond national borders. As Thailand strengthens its policy and institutional foundations, the role of global gaming brands becomes equally critical.

International developers, publishers, and technology partners can contribute to shaping an ecosystem built on shared value—where local and global expertise combine to drive innovation, talent development, and sustainable industry growth.

Investing in local talent through training and long-term collaboration with Thai developers can help strengthen the country’s talent base, especially in areas like design, engineering, and animation.

Outsourced studios, meanwhile, offer creativity and skill that can push innovation and scalability. Shifting from transactional contracts to long-term agreements creates greater value for all stakeholders. Establishing production units or support hubs in Thailand demonstrates solid commitment, which can help deepen partnerships with policymakers and secure a stronger foothold in the gaming community.

Hosting the Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025 brings a sense of optimism and momentum to Thailand’s gaming industry. It’s a big leap forward toward regional dominance, and a defining moment in Thailand’s pursuit to become a global gaming hub. What happens next will decide how far Thailand can go.





ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Onwara Poonsombat and Chawanvit Panprasert are Travel & Entertainment Consultants at Vero Advocacy, where they advise clients on policy advocacy and government relations strategies.