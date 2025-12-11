Panitan urges military to swiftly ‘close the game’ in Thailand–Cambodia border war before US intervenes

On December 11, 2025, Associate Professor Panitan Wattanayagorn, an expert in international security, used his Facebook page “Panitan Wattanayagorn” to analyse the Thailand–Cambodia border conflict at a time when US President Donald Trump is signalling that he is preparing to call Thai Prime Minister Anutin and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Panitan posted under the heading: “The US will intervene in us again – how much time do Thailand and Cambodia have left to keep fighting?”

President Trump has already announced that he will once again intervene in the current Cambodia–Thailand war. However, he is likely to allow some time or give Thailand and Cambodia a brief window to finish the fighting themselves, for several key reasons – including prestige, popularity, prizes, economic interests, trade balances, and the balance of power in the region and the wider world.

If Thailand and Cambodia resist or fail to end hostilities within that timeframe, the US will probably turn again to tariff measures as its main tool, but this time in a harsher form (you can see how important this is from the preface of the new U.S. National Security Strategy 2025, signed by President Trump and released last month).

For Thailand, the US may add further forms of pressure, such as suspending or reducing military logistics support or limiting combat assistance currently provided to Thailand (Thai armed forces rely on the US and Western allies for more than 80% of their structure and capabilities).

The US might also tilt its support towards Cambodia in some areas, in order to pressure Thailand and certain other countries at another level. In reality, Washington has long played such games.