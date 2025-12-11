Thai Second Army reports 13-front border battle with Cambodia

The Second Army Area reported on Thursday (December 11) that fighting with Cambodian forces is continuing along 13 sectors of the Thai–Cambodian border in four provinces, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram, covering the period from December 7–11.
According to the report, the latest round of clashes began on December 7 when Cambodian troops allegedly opened fire on a Thai patrol in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, wounding two Thai soldiers.
Cambodia then reportedly escalated by bombarding Thai territory along the border with artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, hitting communities in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram.
The shelling caused extensive damage to homes, farmland and local health facilities.
The Second Army Area’s Operations Centre said it responded by urgently evacuating residents to provincial shelters designated as safe zones to protect lives and property.
Only after civilians had been moved did Thai forces return fire, it said, using both direct- and indirect-fire weapons “in proportion to the threat” to try to block, deter and destroy attacks originating from the Cambodian side.
Operations have been conducted across four border provinces and 13 fronts as follows:
Ubon Ratchathani (2 main fronts)
Si Sa Ket (5 main fronts)
Surin (5 main fronts)
Buri Ram (1 main front)
The report highlighted several key developments on Thursday:
Chong An Ma: Thai forces have gained partial control of the area.
Sam Ta: A Cambodian operations base in the Sam Ta sector has been destroyed.