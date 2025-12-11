Thai Second Army reports 13-front border battle with Cambodia

The Second Army Area reported on Thursday (December 11) that fighting with Cambodian forces is continuing along 13 sectors of the Thai–Cambodian border in four provinces, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram, covering the period from December 7–11.

According to the report, the latest round of clashes began on December 7 when Cambodian troops allegedly opened fire on a Thai patrol in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, wounding two Thai soldiers.

Cambodia then reportedly escalated by bombarding Thai territory along the border with artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, hitting communities in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram.