Thai Second Army reports 13-front border battle with Cambodia

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Second Army Area says Cambodian shelling has struck homes and farms in four Thai border provinces since December 7, forcing evacuations as Thai troops push to hold and retake key positions.

  • Thailand's Second Army is engaged in a battle with Cambodian forces across 13 fronts in four border provinces: Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram.
  • The fighting, which the Thai military says began on December 7, was reportedly initiated by a Cambodian attack on a Thai patrol and escalated to artillery and rocket bombardment of Thai communities.
  • Thai forces have reported tactical successes, such as destroying a Cambodian operations base and retaking ground, while facing heavy resistance in other areas.
  • According to the Thai report, Cambodian forces have suffered significant casualties, with an estimated 89 soldiers killed and military equipment, including tanks and a rocket launcher, destroyed.

The Second Army Area reported on Thursday (December 11) that fighting with Cambodian forces is continuing along 13 sectors of the Thai–Cambodian border in four provinces, Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram, covering the period from December 7–11.

According to the report, the latest round of clashes began on December 7 when Cambodian troops allegedly opened fire on a Thai patrol in the Phu Pha Lek area of Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, wounding two Thai soldiers.

Cambodia then reportedly escalated by bombarding Thai territory along the border with artillery and BM-21 multiple rocket launchers, hitting communities in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin and Buri Ram.

The shelling caused extensive damage to homes, farmland and local health facilities.

The Second Army Area’s Operations Centre said it responded by urgently evacuating residents to provincial shelters designated as safe zones to protect lives and property.

Only after civilians had been moved did Thai forces return fire, it said, using both direct- and indirect-fire weapons “in proportion to the threat” to try to block, deter and destroy attacks originating from the Cambodian side.

Operations have been conducted across four border provinces and 13 fronts as follows:

Ubon Ratchathani (2 main fronts)

  • Chong Bok
  • Chong An Ma

Si Sa Ket (5 main fronts)

  • Sam Ta
  • Don TuanPhu PhiSatta SomPhanom PrasitsoChong Ta Tao
  • Pha Mo I Daeng and Huai Ta Maria
  • Phu MakhueaChong Don AoPhlan YaoPhlan Hin Paet Kon
  • Chong Sa Ngam

Surin (5 main fronts)

  • Chong ChomChong PrerChong Rayi
  • Khana area
  • Ta Kwai Temple area
  • Chong Krang
  • Ta Muen Thom area

Buri Ram (1 main front)

  • Chong Sai Taku

The report highlighted several key developments on Thursday:

Chong An Ma: Thai forces have gained partial control of the area.

Sam Ta: A Cambodian operations base in the Sam Ta sector has been destroyed.

  • Chong Rayi Chong Prer: Thai troops have retaken ground up to the designated line of operations, but continue to face intermittent resistance.
  • Khana area: Two designated objectives have been seized, though Cambodian forces are mounting counter-attacks.
  • Ta Kwai Temple area: Thai units have fired on Cambodian military bases around Ta Kwai Temple and Hill 350, but have not yet been able to secure the area due to heavy resistance from supporting fire, dense drone activity and extensive minefields laid by Cambodian forces.
  • From operations conducted since December 7, the Second Army Area estimates that Cambodian forces have suffered the following losses:
  • Approximately 89 Cambodian soldiers were killed.
  • Three T-55 tanks were destroyed in the Phanom Prasitso area.
  • One BM-21 multiple rocket launcher was destroyed.
  • Sixty-four drones destroyed.
  • One anti-drone system was destroyed in the Huai Ta Maria sector.
